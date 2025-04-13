Notre Dame-Boise State football game in 2025 to air exclusively on Peacock

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home football game against the Boise State Broncos in 2025 will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC and Notre Dame announced Saturday.

The Notre Dame-Boise State game announcement came during the broadcast of Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Spring Game on Peacock.

Notre Dame will host Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The game will air on Peacock and the kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

NBC and Notre Dame confirmed that the Boise State game on 10/4 will indeed be on Peacock as part of the Blue-Gold. H/T @ndbass_2001 pic.twitter.com/5Up801x094 — Matt Sarzyniak (@mattsarz) April 13, 2025

Peacock is a streaming service that is owned and operated by NBCUniversal. With the exception of the Boise State contest, all Notre Dame home football games in 2025 will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Notre Dame opens the 2025 season on the road against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, Aug. 31. The game will be televised by ABC and streamed via ESPN+ at 7:30pm ET.

The first home contest for the Irish in 2025 is slated for Saturday, Sept. 13 against the Texas A&M Aggies. Other opponents slated to visit South Bend this fall include Purdue, NC State, USC, Navy and Syracuse.

In addition to Miami, Notre Dame will travel to face Arkansas, Boston College, Pitt, and Stanford.

Boise State is scheduled to kickoff its campaign on Thursday, Aug. 28 on the road against the USF Bulls.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2025 Notre Dame Football Schedule

2025 Boise State Football Schedule