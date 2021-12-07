Notre Dame announces 2022 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have finalized their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Fighting Irish then host consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The Marshall Thundering Herd visit on Sept. 10, followed by the California Golden Bears on Sept. 17.

Notre Dame then heads out for their first ACC tilt of the season against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 24. Their only open date of the season follows on Oct. 1.

Notre Dame closes out the 2022 regular-season with a trip to take on the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 26.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule