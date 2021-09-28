BYU, Notre Dame to play in Las Vegas in 2022

The BYU Cougars and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play in Las Vegas in 2022, both schools officially announced on Tuesday.

BYU and Notre Dame will square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, and the game will be televised by NBC.

“We are really excited about the opportunity to return to Allegiant Stadium and face Notre Dame,” said Tom Holmoe, BYU director of athletics. “This has been a process, with a lot of back-and-forth, to be able to find a return game in this series that would work for both sides. We feel very good about playing this game in Las Vegas, where Cougar Nation always shows out, and look forward to an incredible matchup and atmosphere.”

The BYU-Notre Dame finally completes a previously contracted three-game series between the two schools that was agreed to over 10 years ago. The two schools originally scheduled a six-game series, but it later morphed into a 2-for-1 with two games in South Bend, Ind., and one game in Provo, Utah.

BYU traveled to face Notre Dame during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, but the Fighting Irish never played the third and final game that was scheduled for LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. This game will now complete that series.

BYU and Notre Dame first met on the gridiron in 1992 in South Bend and have played a total of eight contests. The Fighting Irish have won three consecutive games over the Cougars, most recently 23-13 in South Bend in 2013, and now lead the overall series 6-2.

Luck of the Irish 🔜 VEGAS 🆚 BYU

📍 @AllegiantStadm, Home of the @Raiders

📆 Oct. 8, 2022

📺 NBC

☘️ Shamrock Series#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/8kzFhH2PLo — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 28, 2021

