Notre Dame adds Rice to 2026 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have added the Rice Owls to their 2026 football schedule, both schools announced Tuesday. Notre Dame will host Rice at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, and the game will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
Notre Dame and Rice have faced each other five times in football, with Notre Dame holding a perfect 5-0 record in the series, which began in 1915. The most recent matchup occurred on August 30, 2014, when Notre Dame dominated Rice, 48-17, at Notre Dame Stadium. The series has been one-sided, with Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory coming in 1915, a 55-2 rout.
Notre Dame, who plays as an FBS Independent, now has 11 games scheduled for the 2026 season. Other teams scheduled to visit South Bend next season include Michigan State on Sept. 19, along with Miami and SMU on dates to be determined.
Road opponents for Notre Dame in 2026 include Wisconsin on Sept. 6 (in Green Bay, Wisc.), Purdue on Sept. 26, North Carolina on Oct. 3, Navy on Oct. 31 (in Foxborough, Mass.), USC, Florida State, and Syracuse.
Notre Dame’s future games against ACC opponents, including in 2026, are subject to change.
With the addition of Notre Dame, Rice has completed its non-conference schedule in 2026. The Owls are scheduled to open the season at home against the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 5 and will host the Western Michigan Broncos two weeks later on Sept. 19. A road tilt against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 26 rounds out the non-league slate for the Owls.
“Playing Notre Dame is a tremendous opportunity for our program to compete against another that places academic excellence at the core of its mission, while giving our student-athletes the experience of playing at one of college football’s most hallowed venues,” Rice Vice President and Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland said. “It provides us with a chance to promote our program and university on a national stage and continue to build our brand.”
Looks like Notre Dame will only have 5 true home games. Which is odd.
There is speculation that the game at FSU is off, but can’t get either school to confirm.
That makes sense with FSU having Alabama and Florida
As of November of last year the Syracuse game was on this site as a home game per https://fbschedules.com/smu-mustangs-to-play-at-notre-dame-in-2026/. Not sure what changed, if anything.
“Notre Dame, an FBS Independent, has 10 games set for its 2026 football schedule, which begins with a neutral-site contest against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., on Sept. 5. The Irish are slated to host Michigan State, Miami (FL), Syracuse, and SMU in South Bend and will travel to face Purdue, North Carolina, Navy, USC, and Florida State.”
RE: FSU. With Stanford, Cal and SMU now in the ACC for a full year, it seems like there should be an announcement before too much longer on the reshuffling of ND’s five-games-per-season arrangement to accommodate the new arrivals, which should mean a slightly reduced frequency versus all the other opponents bar Clemson, given the recent announcement..
Reports also vary on whether that USC game is firm for ‘26. If memory serves, the general belief is that this season’s game is the last on the current contract.
I am pulling for Notre Dame-USC rivalry to continue & I really want them to play third Saturday of October in both South Bend & yes L.A. plus Big Ten to play all conference games on Thanksgiving weekend which makes lots & lots of sense.
Don’t over do it Notre Dame. They have about an easy trip to the playoffs as anyone with the easy 5 game ACC deal, no conference championship game to deal with. If the USC series ends after this year like reported here earlier they will make it even easier, maybe they can replace them with army or MAC team