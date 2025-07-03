Notre Dame adds Rice to 2026 football schedule

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have added the Rice Owls to their 2026 football schedule, both schools announced Tuesday. Notre Dame will host Rice at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, and the game will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Notre Dame and Rice have faced each other five times in football, with Notre Dame holding a perfect 5-0 record in the series, which began in 1915. The most recent matchup occurred on August 30, 2014, when Notre Dame dominated Rice, 48-17, at Notre Dame Stadium. The series has been one-sided, with Notre Dame’s largest margin of victory coming in 1915, a 55-2 rout.

Notre Dame, who plays as an FBS Independent, now has 11 games scheduled for the 2026 season. Other teams scheduled to visit South Bend next season include Michigan State on Sept. 19, along with Miami and SMU on dates to be determined.

Road opponents for Notre Dame in 2026 include Wisconsin on Sept. 6 (in Green Bay, Wisc.), Purdue on Sept. 26, North Carolina on Oct. 3, Navy on Oct. 31 (in Foxborough, Mass.), USC, Florida State, and Syracuse.

Notre Dame’s future games against ACC opponents, including in 2026, are subject to change.

With the addition of Notre Dame, Rice has completed its non-conference schedule in 2026. The Owls are scheduled to open the season at home against the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 5 and will host the Western Michigan Broncos two weeks later on Sept. 19. A road tilt against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 26 rounds out the non-league slate for the Owls.

“Playing Notre Dame is a tremendous opportunity for our program to compete against another that places academic excellence at the core of its mission, while giving our student-athletes the experience of playing at one of college football’s most hallowed venues,” Rice Vice President and Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland said. “It provides us with a chance to promote our program and university on a national stage and continue to build our brand.”

