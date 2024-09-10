Northwestern State, Central Arkansas reschedule future football game

The Northwestern State Demons and Central Arkansas Bears have rescheduled one of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Northwestern State was previously scheduled to host Central Arkansas at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Sept. 26, 2026. According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Northwestern State University via a public records request, the game has been rescheduled and will now be played two seasons later on Sept. 16, 2028.

The rescheduled contest in 2028 will now be the second game of a home-and-home series that will begin at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., on Sept. 18, 2027.

Northwestern State and Central Arkansas first met on the gridiron in 2007 and have played a total of 13 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Bears defeated the Demons in Natchitoches, 31-30, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 10-3.

Northwestern State has been a member of the Southland Conference since 1987. Central Arkansas football joined the Southland in 2007, but moved to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2021 before playing in the ASUN Conference in 2022. The Bears are now a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), which is the new name for the merger between the football leagues of the ASUN and WAC.

Central Arkansas opened the 2024 season with a narrow 34-31 loss on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Bears evened their record at 1-1 on Saturday with a 34-13 road win over the Lindenwood Lions.

Northwestern State is 0-2 so far this season after losses on the road at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 62-28, and at home against the Prairie View A&M Panthers, 37-31.

