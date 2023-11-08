Central Arkansas, Northwestern State schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Central Arkansas Bears and Northwestern State Demons have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with the University of Central Arkansas was obtained from Northwestern State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on July 7, 2023.

In the first game of the series, Central Arkansas will travel to face Northwestern State at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when the Bears host the Demons at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027.

Northwestern State and Central Arkansas first met on the gridiron in 2007 and have played a total of 13 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Bears defeated the Demons in Natchitoches, 31-30, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 10-3.

Northwestern State has been a member of the Southland Conference since 1987. Central Arkansas football joined the Southland in 2007, but moved to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2021 before playing in the ASUN Conference in 2022. The Bears are now a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), which is the new name for the merger between the football leagues of the ASUN and WAC.

Central Arkansas and Northwestern State both have one other non-conference opponent scheduled for the 2026 season and none for 2027. The Bears are scheduled to host the North Dakota State Bison on Sept. 12, 2026, while the Demons are slated to visit the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 19, 2026.

Football Schedules