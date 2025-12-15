Northwestern State adds Louisiana Christian to 2026 football schedule

The Northwestern State Demons have added the Louisiana Christian Wildcats to their 2026 football schedule, according to a report from 446Sports.

Northwestern State will host Louisiana Christian at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, which is Week Zero next season. The game will mark the 59th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Big things in store next Fall for the Cats! Fresh off of their Border Claw renewal with ETBU, Coach Ben @CoachBenMc19 and @LCU_ftball sign to start their 2026 season up the road in Natchitoches against NSU @NSUDemonsFB in a Week 0 matchup. This game is set for August 27th at… pic.twitter.com/EQRdV9r3j1 — 446Sports (@446Sports) December 15, 2025

Louisiana Christian is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Wildcats finished the 2025 season 8-3 overall and clinched a share of the SAC championship with a 7-1 league record.

Louisiana Christian is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Northwestern State’s in 2026. The Demons are also scheduled to visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 5 and the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 19.

Beginning in 2026, Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team can play 12-game football schedules each season. The Southland Conference is also reportedly moving to a nine-game league slate in 2026, so Northwestern State’s non-conference schedule could be complete with the previously mentioned contests.

Future Northwestern State Football Schedules