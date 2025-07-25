Northwestern adds Western Illinois to 2031 football schedule

The Northwestern Wildcats have added the Western Illinois Leathernecks to their 2031 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from Western Illinois University via a state public records request.

Northwestern will host Western Illinois at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2031. The Wildcats will pay the Leathernecks a $525,000 guarantee for the matchup, per the copy of the contract.

In their first and only gridiron meeting, Northwestern defeated Western Illinois 24-7 at home on Sept. 20, 2015. The win was part of a 10-3 Northwestern season, which concluded with a 45-6 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

Northwestern is also scheduled to host Western Illinois in Evanston this fall on Saturday, Sept. 5, which was previously announced. The Leathernecks will receive a $400,000 guarantee for that contest.

Western Illinois moved to the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), officially known as the OVC-Big South Football Association, beginning in 2024 after playing 16 seasons in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Leathernecks last competed in the FCS Playoffs during the 2017 season.

With the addition of Western Illinois, Northwestern’s non-league slate for 2031 is tentatively complete. The Wildcats are also scheduled to visit the UCF Knights on Sept. 6 and host the Rice Owls on a date to be announced (was Sept. 6).

Other FCS opponents on Northwestern’s future non-conference schedules include South Dakota State in 2026 and Illinois State in 2030.

Northwestern is the first non-conference opponent scheduled for Western Illinois in 2031.

Other FBS opponents on Western Illinois’ future football schedules include Illinois in 2025, Wisconsin in 2026, Oklahoma State in 2027, Purdue in 2028, and Wyoming in 2029.

