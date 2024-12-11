Northwestern adds two opponents, completes 2025 football schedule

The Northwestern Wildcats have added home contests against the Western Illinois Leathernecks and ULM Warhawks, which completes their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Wednesday.

Northwestern will host Western Illinois at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools in football.

Western Illinois is a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Leathernecks finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Four weeks later, Northwestern will welcome the ULM Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference to Evanston. The game, which is slated for Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

The matchups with Western Illinois and ULM were announced in conjunction with the release of Northwestern’s complete Big Ten football schedule for the 2025 season. Northwestern is slated to open the 2025 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave on Aug. 30.

Below is Northwestern’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Northwestern Football Schedule

08/30 – at Tulane

09/06 – Western Illinois

09/13 – Oregon

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – UCLA

10/04 – ULM

10/11 – at Penn State

10/18 – Purdue

10/25 – at Nebraska

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – at USC

11/15 – Michigan (at Wrigley Field)

11/22 – Minnesota (at Wrigley Field)

11/29 – at Illinois

* Big Ten contest.