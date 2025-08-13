North Carolina, UConn adjust locations of future football series

A scheduled future home-and-home football series between the North Carolina Tar Heels and UConn Huskies has been changed, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy an amendment to the contract was obtained from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill via a state public records request.

North Carolina and UConn originally signed a contract that called for the two schools to play in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Sept. 19, 2026 and then in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 18, 2027. That contract was officially announced by both schools in January 2020.

According to a copy of an amendment to the original contract, North Carolina and UConn have agreed to swap the locations of the two games game while keeping the existing dates. As a result of that change, the two-game series will now begin at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

The following season on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, the Huskies will return the game when they travel to face the Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

University of Connecticut Director of Athletics David Benedict signed the amendment on Oct. 5, 2023, but the document was not officially executed until UNC Director of Athletics Lawrence R. “Bubba” Cunningham signed it on April 1, 2025.

All four of North Carolina’s non-conference contests in 2026 were previously scheduled to be played in Chapel Hill. Back in April, North Carolina’s season-opener against the TCU Horned Frogs was moved and will now be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in Week Zero (Saturday, Aug. 29).

The remaining two non-conference opponents for the Tar Heels in 2026, the ETSU Buccaneers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, are slated to visit Chapel Hill on Sept. 12 and Oct. 3, respectively.

UConn, which has 12 opponents scheduled for the 2026 season, only had five of those slated for East Hartford until the North Carolina game change. Other opponents slated to visit Rentschler Field in 2026 include Lafayette, Maryland, Syracuse, UMass, and James Madison.

Road contests for the Huskies next fall include Miami (Ohio), Temple, Air Force, Duke, Old Dominion, and Wyoming.

