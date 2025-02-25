Norfolk State, Towson schedule football series for 2025, 2027

The Norfolk State Spartans and Towson Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

In the first game of the series, Norfolk State will host Towson at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. This contest was revealed in December when Towson’s 2025 season schedule was released.

The game will mark the debut for new Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick, who played college football at Virginia Tech and in the NFL, primarily for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

According to the copy of the contract obtained from Norfolk State on Saturday via a public records request, the two-game series will conclude when Towson hosts Norfolk State on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2027. The game will be played at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.

Norfolk State and Towson first met on the gridiron in 1984 in Norfolk, which resulted in a 31-21 victory for the Tigers. The two schools then split a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024, with Norfolk State claiming the first game in Towson, 21-14, and Towson returning the favor the following season in Norfolk, 28-23.

Norfolk State now has five scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2027 season. Other opponents include Old Dominion and Elon on the roads and North Carolina A&T and Richmond at home.

Towson is scheduled to open the 2027 season on the road against Morgan State. Norfolk State is the second of three possible non-conference opponents for that season.

