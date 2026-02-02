NFL to return to Madrid, Spain, beginning in 2026

The National Football League (NFL) announced Monday that it will return to Madrid, Spain to play regular season games at Bernabéu Stadium.

The multi-year commitment begins with the 2026 regular-season and will feature games at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The stadium is the home of the soccer team Real Madrid C.F. and has a seating capacity of 85,000+.

“The 2025 NFL Madrid game at the Bernabéu was a pivotal moment for the sport in Spain, and we are delighted to confirm that we will return to play a regular season game in 2026 in a multi-year partnership with the City of Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid and Real Madrid C.F.,” said NFL Spain Country Manager Rafa De Los Santos. “This multi-year commitment to playing games in Madrid – a world-class global cultural and sporting destination – underlines our commitment to the market and enables us to continue to engage fans year-round and invest long-term in initiatives like NFL Flag and youth participation nationwide.”

The NFL played its first-ever game in Spain in 2025, which featured the Miami Dolphins defeating the Washington Commanders in overtime, 16-13. The announced attendance for the game was 78,610.

“It is an honor and a privilege for Real Madrid to host the NFL once again at the Bernabéu stadium,” said Real Madrid Director of Institutional Relations Emilio Butragueño. “We experienced a historic first NFL Madrid game a few months ago, and this new agreement will allow the alliance between our club, the Community of Madrid, the City Council and the NFL to continue, strengthening the image of our capital and the Spanish brand around the world. The transformation of the Bernabéu stadium is a major boost for sport to continue to be a unifying force for millions of fans across all continents.”

The NFL previously announced that a regular-season game will be played for the first-time ever at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, in 2026. The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the designated teams.

Also in 2026, the NFL will play one game each in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and Munich, Germany, and three contests in London, New England.

RMC Sport is also reporting that the first-ever NFL game in France will take place at Stade de France in Paris on October 25, 2026. The game will reportedly have the New Orleans Saints hosting the Cleveland Browns.

NFL International Games