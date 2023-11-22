NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2023: Kickoff times, TV channels

The NFL Thanksgiving schedule for the 2023 season once again features three games, with Detroit and Dallas hosting traditional contests.

Turkey day action in the NFL begins on Thursday, Nov. 23 with the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by FOX at 12:30pm ET.

Detroit currently leads the NFC North standings with an 8-2 record (2-0 North), two and a half games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (6-5), who have played one more contest. Green Bay is third in the NFL North with a 4-6 record (1-2 North).

The second NFL Thanksgiving game in 2023 features the Dallas Cowboys playing host to the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. CBS will televise the matchup at 4:30pm ET.

Dallas is currently in second place in the NFC East with a 7-3 record (2-1 East), two games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (9-1). The Washington Commanders (4-7, 0-4 East) are in third-place in the division.

The final NFL game on Thanksgiving day is scheduled for primetime at 8:20pm ET on NBC. The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers in that matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

San Francisco and Seattle are currently the top two teams in the NFL West. The 49ers are first with a 7-3 record (2-0 West), while the Seahawks are one game behind at 6-4 (1-2 West).

After Thanksgiving, Week 12 NFL action continues on Friday, Nov. 24 with the inaugural NFL Black Friday contest, which features the New York Jets hosting the Miami Dolphins at 3:00pm ET.

For the complete details on all of the football games the remainder of the holiday weekend, check out our Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2023.

NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2023

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

12:30pm ET | FOX 4:30pm ET | CBS 8:20pm ET | NBC

To stream NFL games online or via mobile devices, check out the ways to watch via the NFL.

Football Schedules