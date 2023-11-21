Thanksgiving football schedule 2023: Kickoff times, TV for holiday week

The Thanksgiving Football Schedule for the 2023 season is set! The schedule includes TV for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.
The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 21 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Bowling Green travels to take on Western Michigan at 7:00pm ET, while Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan a half-hour later at 7:30pm ET.
Thanksgiving Day football kicks off at 12:30pm ET with a Thanksgiving Classic game in the NFL, which features the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 99th Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 3:00pm ET.
Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime SEC football game. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Commanders at 4:30pm ET. Next is the Egg Bowl featuring Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30pm ET, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Seattle Seahawks play host to the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20pm ET.
Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college matchups. Seven additional college games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Oregon State at Oregon at 8:30pm ET.
Also on Friday, the first-ever NFL Black Friday matchup is scheduled for 3:00pm ET. The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in that contest and it will be streamed exclusively by Prime Video.
Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week Football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Chicago at Minnesota.
Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Alabama at Auburn, Clemson at South Carolina, Florida State at Florida, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Kentucky at Louisville, Ohio State at Michigan, and Cal at UCLA.
The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 16 this season. The College Football Playoff pairings for the 2023-24 season will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.
2023 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)
Note: Rankings for FBS teams are based on the College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday, Nov. 14 and will be updated with the new rankings late on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2023
|Bowling Green at Western Michigan
|7:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Eastern Michigan at Buffalo
|7:30pm ET | ESPN2
|NFL: Green Bay at Detroit
|12:30pm ET | FOX
|FCS: Tuskegee at Alabama State
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|NFL: Washington at Dallas
|4:30pm ET | CBS
|(13) Ole Miss at Mississippi State
|7:30pm ET | ESPN
|NFL: San Francisco at Seattle
|8:20pm ET | NBC
|(16) Iowa at Nebraska
|12:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
|Miami FL at Boston College
|12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
|Memphis at Temple
|12:00pm ET | ESPN
|Ohio at Akron
|12:00pm ET | CBSSN
|TCU at (14) Oklahoma
|12:00pm ET | FOX
|Toledo at Central Michigan
|12:00pm ET | ESPNU
|NFL: Miami at NY Jets
|3:00pm ET | Prime Video
|Utah State at New Mexico
|3:30pm ET | CBSSN
|UTSA at (24) Tulane
|3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
|Air Force at Boise State
|4:00pm ET | FS1
|(9) Missouri at Arkansas
|4:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
|(12) Penn St. at Michigan St. (in Detroit)
|7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
|Texas Tech at (7) Texas
|7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
|(11) Oregon State at (6) Oregon
|8:30pm ET | FOX
|Houston at UCF
|12:00pm ET | FS1
|Indiana at Purdue
|12:00pm ET | BTN
|Kentucky at (10) Louisville
|12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
|Miami OH at Ball State
|12:00pm ET | CBSSN
|Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Navy at SMU
|12:00pm ET | ESPN2
|Northern Illinois at Kent State
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|(2) Ohio State at (3) Michigan
|12:00pm ET | FOX
|Pitt at Duke
|12:00pm ET | ACCN
|Texas A&M at (15) LSU
|12:00pm ET | ESPN
|Troy at Southern Miss
|12:00pm ET | ESPNU
|UConn at UMass
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Florida Atlantic at Rice
|1:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Sac State at North Dakota
|1:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Georgia State at Old Dominion
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Southern vs. Grambling (in New Orleans)
|2:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock
|Tulsa at East Carolina
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|UAB at North Texas
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Wake Forest at Syracuse
|2:00pm ET | The CW
|FCS: Lafayette at Delaware
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: NC Central at Richmond
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Colorado at (22) Utah
|3:00pm ET | P12N
|San Jose State at UNLV
|3:00pm ET | SSSEN/MWN
|ULM at Louisiana
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|WKU at FIU
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Chattanooga at Austin Peay
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Gardner-Webb at Mercer
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Nicholls at Southern Illinois
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|(8) Alabama at Auburn
|3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
|(17) Arizona at Arizona State
|3:30pm ET | ESPN
|Arkansas State at Marshall
|3:30pm ET | ESPN+
|BYU at (23) Oklahoma State
|3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
|Georgia Southern at App State
|3:30pm ET | ESPNU
|James Madison at Coastal Carolina
|3:30pm ET | ESPN2
|Liberty at UTEP
|3:30pm ET | CBSSN
|Maryland at Rutgers
|3:30pm ET | BTN
|Northwestern at Illinois
|3:30pm ET | BTN
|Vanderbilt at (18) Tennessee
|3:30pm ET | SECN
|Virginia Tech at Virginia
|3:30pm ET | ACCN
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|3:30pm ET | FS1
|FCS: Drake at NDSU
|3:30pm ET | ESPN+
|Jax State at NM State
|4:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Washington State at (5) Washington
|4:00pm ET | FOX
|FCS: Duquesne at Youngstown State
|5:00pm ET | ESPN+
|(4) Florida State at Florida
|7:00pm ET | ESPN
|(19) Notre Dame at Stanford
|7:00pm ET | P12N
|South Alabama at Texas State
|7:00pm ET | NFLN
|West Virginia at Baylor
|7:00pm ET | FS1
|Charlotte at USF
|7:30pm ET | ESPNU
|Clemson at South Carolina
|7:30pm ET | SECN
|(1) Georgia at Georgia Tech
|7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3
|(25) Kansas at Cincinnati
|7:30pm ET | ESPN2
|Iowa State at (21) Kansas State
|8:00pm ET | FOX
|(20) North Carolina at NC State
|8:00pm ET | ACCN
|Wyoming at Nevada
|9:00pm ET | CBSSN
|Cal at UCLA
|10:30pm ET | ESPN
|Fresno State at San Diego State
|10:30pm ET | FS1
|Colorado State at Hawaii
|11:00pm ET | Spectrum PPV/Team1
|NFL: New Orleans at Atlanta
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Jacksonville at Houston
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: New England at NY Giants
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Carolina at Tennessee
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: LA Rams at Arizona
|4:05pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Cleveland at Denver
|4:05pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Kansas City at Las Vegas
|4:25pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Buffalo at Philadelphia
|4:25pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Baltimore at LA Chargers
|8:20pm ET | NBC
|NFL: Chicago at Minnesota
|8:15pm ET | ESPN/ABC