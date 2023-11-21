Thanksgiving football schedule 2023: Kickoff times, TV for holiday week

The Thanksgiving Football Schedule for the 2023 season is set! The schedule includes TV for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 21 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Bowling Green travels to take on Western Michigan at 7:00pm ET, while Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan a half-hour later at 7:30pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day football kicks off at 12:30pm ET with a Thanksgiving Classic game in the NFL, which features the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 99th Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 3:00pm ET.

Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime SEC football game. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Commanders at 4:30pm ET. Next is the Egg Bowl featuring Ole Miss at Mississippi State at 7:30pm ET, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Seattle Seahawks play host to the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20pm ET.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college matchups. Seven additional college games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Oregon State at Oregon at 8:30pm ET.

Also on Friday, the first-ever NFL Black Friday matchup is scheduled for 3:00pm ET. The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in that contest and it will be streamed exclusively by Prime Video.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week Football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Chicago at Minnesota.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Alabama at Auburn, Clemson at South Carolina, Florida State at Florida, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Kentucky at Louisville, Ohio State at Michigan, and Cal at UCLA.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 16 this season. The College Football Playoff pairings for the 2023-24 season will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

2023 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)

Note: Rankings for FBS teams are based on the College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday, Nov. 14 and will be updated with the new rankings late on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2023

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

7:00pm ET | ESPNU 7:30pm ET | ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

12:30pm ET | FOX 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 4:30pm ET | CBS 7:30pm ET | ESPN 8:20pm ET | NBC

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

12:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 12:00pm ET | ESPN 12:00pm ET | CBSSN 12:00pm ET | FOX 12:00pm ET | ESPNU 3:00pm ET | Prime Video 3:30pm ET | CBSSN 3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 4:00pm ET | FS1 4:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock 7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 8:30pm ET | FOX

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

12:00pm ET | FS1 12:00pm ET | BTN 12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 12:00pm ET | CBSSN 12:00pm ET | ESPN+ 12:00pm ET | ESPN2 12:00pm ET | ESPN+ 12:00pm ET | FOX 12:00pm ET | ACCN 12:00pm ET | ESPN 12:00pm ET | ESPNU 12:00pm ET | ESPN+ 1:00pm ET | ESPN+ 1:00pm ET | ESPN+ 2:00pm ET | ESPN+ 2:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock 2:00pm ET | ESPN+ 2:00pm ET | ESPN+ 2:00pm ET | The CW 2:00pm ET | ESPN+ 2:00pm ET | ESPN+ 3:00pm ET | P12N 3:00pm ET | SSSEN/MWN 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 3:00pm ET | ESPN+ 3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 3:30pm ET | ESPN 3:30pm ET | ESPN+ 3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 3:30pm ET | ESPNU 3:30pm ET | ESPN2 3:30pm ET | CBSSN 3:30pm ET | BTN 3:30pm ET | BTN 3:30pm ET | SECN 3:30pm ET | ACCN 3:30pm ET | FS1 3:30pm ET | ESPN+ 4:00pm ET | ESPN+ 4:00pm ET | FOX 5:00pm ET | ESPN+ 7:00pm ET | ESPN 7:00pm ET | P12N 7:00pm ET | NFLN 7:00pm ET | FS1 7:30pm ET | ESPNU 7:30pm ET | SECN 7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3 7:30pm ET | ESPN2 8:00pm ET | FOX 8:00pm ET | ACCN 9:00pm ET | CBSSN 10:30pm ET | ESPN 10:30pm ET | FS1 11:00pm ET | Spectrum PPV/Team1

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

1:00pm ET | FOX 1:00pm ET | CBS 1:00pm ET | CBS 1:00pm ET | CBS 1:00pm ET | FOX 1:00pm ET | FOX 4:05pm ET | FOX 4:05pm ET | FOX 4:25pm ET | CBS 4:25pm ET | CBS 8:20pm ET | NBC

Monday, Nov. 27, 2023