NFL Thanksgiving Games 2025: Schedule, kickoff times, TV channels

NFL Thanksgiving games in 2025 will once again consist of three nationally televised contests, with Detroit and Dallas hosting traditional matchups.

Turkey day action in the NFL begins on Thursday, Nov. 27 with the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by FOX and streamed via FOX One and NFL+ at 1:00pm ET.

Detroit is currently third in the NFC North standings with a 7-4 record (1-2 North), one game behind the Chicago Bears (8-3, 1-2) and a half-game behind the Packers (7-3-1, 2-0).

The second NFL Thanksgiving game in 2025 features the Dallas Cowboys playing host to the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. CBS will televise the matchup at 4:30pm ET, with streaming via Paramount+ and NFL+.

Dallas is currently in second place in the NFC East with a 5-5-1 record (3-1 East), two-and-a-half games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (8-3). The Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) are in third-place in the AFC West, trailing the division-leading Denver Broncos by three games.

The final NFL game on Thanksgiving is scheduled for primetime at 8:20pm ET on NBC (streaming via Peacock). The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in that matchup at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Baltimore is tied for first in the AFC North standings with a 6-5 record (2-0 North), while Cincinnati sits in third-place with a 3-8 record (2-1 North), three games behind.

After Thanksgiving, Week 13 NFL action continues on Friday, Nov. 28 with a Black Friday contest featuring the Chicago Bears visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.

For the complete details on all of the football games the remainder of the holiday weekend, check out our Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2025.

NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

1:00pm | FOX 4:30pm | CBS 8:20pm | NBC

To stream NFL games online or via mobile devices, check out the ways to watch via the NFL.

Football Schedules