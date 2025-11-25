search

Thanksgiving football games: 2025 schedule, TV channels, streaming, kickoff times

By Kevin Kelley - November 25, 2025
Thanksgiving football games in 2025 are set! The schedule includes TV and/or streaming for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 25 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Bowling Green travels to take on UMass at 4:30pm ET on ESPNU, and then Eastern Michigan hosts Western Michigan at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2.

Football games on Thanksgiving Day begin at 1:00pm ET on FOX with a Thanksgiving Classic contest in the NFL, which features the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee, a Division II program, making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 101st Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 3:00pm ET and it will stream via SWAC TV.

Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime college football game in the American Conference. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. Next up is the Memphis Tigers hosting the Navy Midshipmen at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with five college matchups. Eight additional college football games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Arizona at Arizona State at 9:00pm ET on FOX.

Black Friday also includes an NFL contest, which features the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears and it will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New York Giants visiting the New England Patriots.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Ole Miss at Mississippi State, Iowa at Nebraska, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Ohio State at Michigan, Kentucky at Louisville, Clemson at South Carolina, Florida State at Florida, Alabama at Auburn, Texas A&M at Texas, and Arizona at Arizona State.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 13 this season. The 12-team College Football Playoff enters its second season, with the teams and bracket set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 7.

2025 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)

Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025
Bowling Green at UMass 4:30pm | ESPNU
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan 7:30pm | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025
NFL: Green Bay at Detroit 1:00pm | FOX
FCS: Tuskegee at Alabama State 3:00pm | SWAC TV
NFL: Kansas City at Dallas 4:30pm | CBS
Navy at Memphis 7:30pm | ESPN
NFL: Cincinnati at Baltimore 8:20pm | NBC
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
Iowa at Nebraska 12:00pm | CBS
Kent State at Northern Illinois 12:00pm | CBSSN
Ohio at Buffalo 12:00pm | ESPNU
(7) Ole Miss at Mississippi State 12:00pm | ABC
(13) Utah at Kansas 12:00pm | ESPN
Air Force at Colorado State 3:00pm | FS1
NFL: Chicago at Philadelphia 3:00pm | Prime Video
(4) Georgia at (23) Georgia Tech 3:30pm | ABC
San Diego State at New Mexico 3:30pm | CBSSN
Temple at North Texas 3:30pm | ESPN
Boise State at Utah State 4:00pm | CBS
(2) Indiana at Purdue 7:30pm | NBC
(3) Texas A&M at (16) Texas 7:30pm | ABC
(25) Arizona at (20) Arizona State 9:00pm | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
Ball State at Miami OH 12:00pm | CBSSN
Clemson at South Carolina 12:00pm | SECN
Colorado at Kansas State 12:00pm | FS1
East Carolina at Florida Atlantic 12:00pm | ESPN+
Houston at Baylor 12:00pm | TNT
Iowa State at Oklahoma State 12:00pm | ESPNU
Kentucky at Louisville 12:00pm | ACCN
(12) Miami FL at (22) Pitt 12:00pm | ABC
(1) Ohio State at (15) Michigan 12:00pm | FOX
(5) Texas Tech at West Virginia 12:00pm | ESPN
Toledo at Central Michigan 12:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: CCSU at (9) Rhode Island 12:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: Harvard at (12) Villanova 12:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: Yale at (15) Youngstown State 12:00pm | ESPN+
FIU at Sam Houston 1:00pm | ESPN+
UCF at (11) BYU 1:00pm | ESPN2
UTEP at Delaware 1:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: Drake at (11) South Dakota 1:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: Illinois St at (16) Southeastern La. 1:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: Lamar at (10) ACU 1:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota State 1:00pm | ESPN+
FCS: North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech 1:00pm | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Marshall 1:30pm | ESPN+
Georgia State at Old Dominion 2:00pm | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Missouri State 2:00pm | ESPN+
Southern vs. Grambling 2:00pm | NBC
WKU at Jacksonville State 2:00pm | ESPN+
Arkansas State at App State 2:30pm | ESPN+
Boston College at Syracuse 3:00pm | The CW
FCS: Florida A&M at MVSU 3:00pm | SWAC TV
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State 3:00pm | ESPN+
South Alabama at Texas State 3:00pm | ESPN+
UAB at Tulsa 3:00pm | ESPN+
ULM at Louisiana 3:00pm | ESPN+
Army at UTSA 3:30pm | ESPN+
Cincinnati at TCU 3:30pm | FOX
Kennesaw State at Liberty 3:30pm | CBSSN
LSU at (8) Oklahoma 3:30pm | ESPN
Missouri at Arkansas 3:30pm | SECN
(6) Oregon at Washington 3:30pm | CBS
Penn State at Rutgers 3:30pm | BTN
Troy at Southern Miss 3:30pm | ESPN+
(14) Vanderbilt at (19) Tennessee 3:30pm | ABC
Wake Forest at Duke 3:30pm | ACCN
Wisconsin at Minnesota 3:30pm | FS1
James Madison at Coastal Carolina 3:45pm | ESPNU
Florida State at Florida 4:30pm | ESPN2
Oregon State at Washington State 6:30pm | The CW
Maryland at Michigan State 7:00pm | FS1
Rice at USF 7:00pm | ESPN+
Virginia Tech at (18) Virginia 7:00pm | ESPN
(10) Alabama at Auburn 7:30pm | ABC
Charlotte at (24) Tulane 7:30pm | ESPNU
North Carolina at NC State 7:30pm | ACCN
Northwestern at Illinois 7:30pm | FOX
UCLA at (17) USC 7:30pm | NBC
(21) SMU at California 8:00pm | ESPN2
UNLV at Nevada 9:00pm | CBSSN
Fresno State at San Jose State 10:30pm | FS1
(9) Notre Dame at Stanford 10:30pm | ESPN
Wyoming at Hawaii 11:00pm | Spectrum/Scripps
Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025
NFL: LA Rams at Carolina 1:00pm | FOX
NFL: San Francisco at Cleveland 1:00pm | CBS
NFL: Houston at Indianapolis 1:00pm | CBS
NFL: New Orleans at Miami 1:00pm | FOX
NFL: Atlanta at NY Jets 1:00pm | FOX
NFL: Arizona at Tampa Bay 1:00pm | FOX
NFL: Jacksonville at Tennessee 1:00pm | CBS
NFL: Minnesota at Seattle 4:05pm | FOX
NFL: Las Vegas at LA Chargers 4:25pm | CBS
NFL: Buffalo at Pittsburgh 4:25pm | CBS
NFL: Denver at Washington 8:20pm | NBC
Monday, Dec. 1, 2025
NFL: NY Giants at New England 8:15pm | ESPN

View Comments (6)

Comments (6)

Starting next year, the NFL should determine the Thanksgiving games by the following formula:

Detroit and Dallas would host the home opponents on their schedules with the longest active Thanksgiving droughts, which in 2025 would have been Cleveland and Kansas City respectively (they did get the latter one right though).

The night game would have the team not playing at Detroit or Dallas with the longest active Thanksgiving drought playing the team on their schedule with the longest active Thanksgiving drought, which would have made the night game LA Rams at Jacksonville, but it was made one of the international games instead.

I’ve been wanting this for years, and I don’t want to be beating a dead horse about this anymore. Please commissioner Goodell, do the right thing.

Reply

Sorry Z-Man this Chicago Bears & Philadelphia Eagles Supporter continues to have very high interest in both Detroit & Dallas hosting Thanksgiving Day games.

Next year 2026 I want Browns-Steelers to play on Black Friday & this is only a suggestion.

Howard Katz is in charge of NFL schedule & Roger Goodell have other issues to take care of.

Well, Daniel, if you could read, you’d see Z-Man is saying Dallas and Detroit would still host Thanksgiving Day games.

He’s just saying they’d play the teams on their existing schedules that haven’t played on Thanksgiving the longest.

Which is a good idea, I guess, but it’s also nothing I care about. I’m not sure who plays on Thanksgiving Day is an issue for anyone that matters.

There are currently three teams who haven’t played on Thanksgiving in my lifetime:

LA Rams – 1975
Cleveland – 1989 (which was the year before I was born)
Jacksonville – never (franchise began in 1995)

I’m hoping to see these teams on Thanksgiving at least once before I die so that every NFL team has played on the holiday at least once since 1990.

Doing this formula would mean that even popular teams like the Packers, who will be making their third straight Thanksgiving appearance, would have to potentially wait decades in between Thanksgiving appearances.

Popular teams have plenty of opportunities to be in featured TV slots every year. Thanksgiving should be the one slot where the teams outside Detroit and Dallas more or less rotate every year.

I want NFL to do what’s best on Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday too & I favor NFL change schedules to have more interesting games if utterly needed.

Everything is all excellent with me.

Hope you do not mind me doing top three

Here are three Football games with high interest on Black Friday.

1. Bears at Eagles

2. Iowa at Nebraska

3. Wilmington vs Maroa-Forsyth (Illinois High School Association 2A State Championship game)

God bless & have a safe & happy Thanksgiving enjoy Football games everybody.

Reply