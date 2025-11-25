Thanksgiving football games: 2025 schedule, TV channels, streaming, kickoff times

Thanksgiving football games in 2025 are set! The schedule includes TV and/or streaming for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 25 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Bowling Green travels to take on UMass at 4:30pm ET on ESPNU, and then Eastern Michigan hosts Western Michigan at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2.

Football games on Thanksgiving Day begin at 1:00pm ET on FOX with a Thanksgiving Classic contest in the NFL, which features the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee, a Division II program, making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 101st Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 3:00pm ET and it will stream via SWAC TV.

Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime college football game in the American Conference. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET on CBS and Paramount+. Next up is the Memphis Tigers hosting the Navy Midshipmen at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with five college matchups. Eight additional college football games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Arizona at Arizona State at 9:00pm ET on FOX.

Black Friday also includes an NFL contest, which features the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears and it will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New York Giants visiting the New England Patriots.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Ole Miss at Mississippi State, Iowa at Nebraska, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Ohio State at Michigan, Kentucky at Louisville, Clemson at South Carolina, Florida State at Florida, Alabama at Auburn, Texas A&M at Texas, and Arizona at Arizona State.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 13 this season. The 12-team College Football Playoff enters its second season, with the teams and bracket set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 7.

2025 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)

Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025

4:30pm | ESPNU 7:30pm | ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

1:00pm | FOX 3:00pm | SWAC TV 4:30pm | CBS 7:30pm | ESPN 8:20pm | NBC

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

12:00pm | CBS 12:00pm | CBSSN 12:00pm | ESPNU 12:00pm | ABC 12:00pm | ESPN 3:00pm | FS1 3:00pm | Prime Video 3:30pm | ABC 3:30pm | CBSSN 3:30pm | ESPN 4:00pm | CBS 7:30pm | NBC 7:30pm | ABC 9:00pm | FOX

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

12:00pm | CBSSN 12:00pm | SECN 12:00pm | FS1 12:00pm | ESPN+ 12:00pm | TNT 12:00pm | ESPNU 12:00pm | ACCN 12:00pm | ABC 12:00pm | FOX 12:00pm | ESPN 12:00pm | ESPN+ 12:00pm | ESPN+ 12:00pm | ESPN+ 12:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN2 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:00pm | ESPN+ 1:30pm | ESPN+ 2:00pm | ESPN+ 2:00pm | ESPN+ 2:00pm | NBC 2:00pm | ESPN+ 2:30pm | ESPN+ 3:00pm | The CW 3:00pm | SWAC TV 3:00pm | ESPN+ 3:00pm | ESPN+ 3:00pm | ESPN+ 3:00pm | ESPN+ 3:30pm | ESPN+ 3:30pm | FOX 3:30pm | CBSSN 3:30pm | ESPN 3:30pm | SECN 3:30pm | CBS 3:30pm | BTN 3:30pm | ESPN+ 3:30pm | ABC 3:30pm | ACCN 3:30pm | FS1 3:45pm | ESPNU 4:30pm | ESPN2 6:30pm | The CW 7:00pm | FS1 7:00pm | ESPN+ 7:00pm | ESPN 7:30pm | ABC 7:30pm | ESPNU 7:30pm | ACCN 7:30pm | FOX 7:30pm | NBC 8:00pm | ESPN2 9:00pm | CBSSN 10:30pm | FS1 10:30pm | ESPN 11:00pm | Spectrum/Scripps

Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025

1:00pm | FOX 1:00pm | CBS 1:00pm | CBS 1:00pm | FOX 1:00pm | FOX 1:00pm | FOX 1:00pm | CBS 4:05pm | FOX 4:25pm | CBS 4:25pm | CBS 8:20pm | NBC

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

8:15pm | ESPN

