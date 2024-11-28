NFL Thanksgiving Games 2024: Schedule, kickoff times, TV channels

NFL Thanksgiving games in 2024 will once again consist of three nationally televised contests, with Detroit and Dallas hosting traditional matchups.

Turkey day action in the NFL begins on Thursday, Nov. 28 with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 12:30pm ET.

Detroit currently leads the NFC North standings with a 10-1 record (2-0 North), one game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (9-2). Green Bay is third in the NFC North with an 8-3 record (1-2 North).

The second NFL Thanksgiving game in 2024 features the Dallas Cowboys playing host to the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. FOX will televise the matchup at 4:30pm ET.

Dallas is currently in third place in the NFC East with a 4-7 record (2-1 East), five games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (9-2). The New York Giants (2-9, 0-4 East) are in last-place in the division.

The final NFL game on Thanksgiving is scheduled for primetime at 8:20pm ET on NBC (streaming via Peacock). The Green Bay Packers will host the Miami Dolphins in that matchup at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

Miami is currently in second place in the AFC East with a 5-6 overall record.

After Thanksgiving, Week 13 NFL action continues on Friday, Nov. 29 with a Black Friday contest featuring the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be streamed live via Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.

NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2024

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

12:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+ 4:30pm ET | FOX/NFL+ 8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock/NFL+

To stream NFL games online or via mobile devices, check out the ways to watch via the NFL.

