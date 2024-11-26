search

Thanksgiving football games: 2024 schedule, TV channels, streaming, kickoff times

By Kevin Kelley - November 26, 2024
Thanksgiving football schedule

Thanksgiving football games in 2024 are set! The schedule includes TV and/or streaming for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), both at 7:00pm ET. Kent State travels to take on Buffalo on ESPN+, while Akron hosts Toledo on ESPN2.

Football games on Thanksgiving Day begin at 12:30pm ET on CBS with a Thanksgiving Classic contest in the NFL, which features the Chicago Bears traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 100th Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 2:00pm ET on ESPNU.

Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime college football game in the AAC. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants at 4:30pm ET on FOX. Next up is the Memphis Tigers visiting the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Green Bay Packers play host to the Miami Dolphins at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college matchups. Nine additional college games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Utah at UCF at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

Black Friday also includes an NFL contest, which features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and it will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Cleveland at Denver.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Mississippi State at Ole Miss, Nebraska at Iowa, Georgia Tech at Georgia, Michigan at Ohio State, Louisville at Kentucky, South Carolina at Clemson, Florida at Florida State, Auburn at Alabama, Texas at Texas A&M, and Arizona State at Arizona.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 14 this season. The 12-team College Football Playoff also debuts this season, with the teams and bracket set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 8.

2024 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)

Note: Rankings for FBS teams will be added following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024
Kent State at Buffalo 7:00pm ET | ESPN+
Toledo at Akron 7:00pm ET | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024
NFL: Chicago at Detroit 12:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+
Tuskegee at Alabama State 2:00pm ET | ESPNU
NFL: NY Giants at Dallas 4:30pm ET | FOX/NFL+
Memphis at Tulane 7:30pm ET | ESPN
NFL: Miami at Green Bay 8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock/NFL+
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024
Ball State at Ohio 12:00pm ET | CBSSN
Miami (OH) at Bowling Green 12:00pm ET | ESPNU
Minnesota at Wisconsin 12:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
Navy at East Carolina 12:00pm ET | ESPN
Oklahoma State at Colorado 12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Oregon State at Boise State 12:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: Las Vegas at Kansas City 3:00pm ET | Prime Video/NFL+
Liberty at Sam Houston 3:30pm ET | CBSSN
Mississippi State at Ole Miss 3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Texas State at South Alabama 3:30pm ET | ESPN+
Utah State at Colorado State 3:30pm ET | FS1
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M 4:00pm ET | ESPN+
Stanford at San Jose State 4:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
Georgia Tech at Georgia 7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Nebraska at Iowa 7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Utah at UCF 8:00pm ET | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024
Duke at Wake Forest 12:00pm ET | ACCN
Illinois at Northwestern 12:00pm ET | BTN
Kansas at Baylor 12:00pm ET | ESPN2
Louisiana at ULM 12:00pm ET | ESPNU
Louisville at Kentucky 12:00pm ET | SECN
Michigan at Ohio State 12:00pm ET | FOX
North Texas at Temple 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
South Carolina at Clemson 12:00pm ET | ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
UConn at UMass 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
UTSA at Army 12:00pm ET | CBSSN
West Virginia at Texas Tech 12:00pm ET | FS1
FCS: CCSU at (10) Rhode Island 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: (12) Illinois St. at SE Missouri 12:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: UT Martin at (16) New Hampshire 1:00pm ET | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan 1:30pm ET | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Georgia State 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
Grambling State at Southern 2:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Middle Tennessee at FIU 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
Southern Miss at Troy 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
USF at Rice 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Lehigh at (9) Richmond 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Eastern Kentucky at (11) Villanova 2:00pm ET | ESPN+
Old Dominion at Arkansas State 3:00pm ET | ESPN+
Pitt at Boston College 3:00pm ET | The CW
FCS: Northern Arizona at (15) ACU 3:00pm ET | ESPN+
FCS: Drake at (13) Tarleton State 3:00pm ET | ESPN+
Arizona State at Arizona 3:30pm ET | FOX
Arkansas at Missouri 3:30pm ET | SECN
Auburn at Alabama 3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
California at SMU 3:30pm ET | ESPN2
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois 3:30pm ET | CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at Tulsa 3:30pm ET | ESPN+
Fresno State at UCLA 3:30pm ET | BTN
Maryland at Penn State 3:30pm ET | BTN
Miami (FL) at Syracuse 3:30pm ET | ESPN
NC State at North Carolina 3:30pm ET | ACCN
Notre Dame at USC 3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
Rutgers at Michigan State 3:30pm ET | FS1
UAB at Charlotte 3:30pm ET | ESPN+
Jacksonville State at WKU 4:00pm ET | ESPNU
Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech 4:00pm ET | ESPN+
UTEP at New Mexico State 4:00pm ET | ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern 6:00pm ET | ESPN+
TCU at Cincinnati 6:00pm ET | ESPN+
Wyoming at Washington State 6:30pm ET | The CW
Florida at Florida State 7:00pm ET | ESPN2
Oklahoma at LSU 7:00pm ET | ESPN
Purdue at Indiana 7:00pm ET | FS1
Kansas State at Iowa State 7:30pm ET | FOX
Texas at Texas A&M 7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
Washington at Oregon 7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Marshall at James Madison 8:00pm ET | ESPNU
Nevada at UNLV 8:00pm ET | CBSSN
Virginia at Virginia Tech 8:00pm ET | ACCN
Houston at BYU 10:15pm ET | ESPN
FCS: Tennessee State at (14) Montana 10:15pm ET | ESPN2
Air Force at San Diego State 10:30pm ET | FS1
New Mexico at Hawaii 11:00pm ET | Team1/Spectrum
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024
NFL: LA Chargers at Atlanta 1:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+
NFL: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1:00pm ET | CBS
NFL: Arizona at Minnesota 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: Indianapolis at New England 1:00pm ET | CBS
NFL: Seattle at NY Jets 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: Tennessee at Washington 1:00pm ET | CBS
NFL: Houston at Jacksonville 1:00pm ET | FOX
NFL: LA Rams at New Orleans 4:05pm ET | FOX
NFL: Tampa Bay at Carolina 4:05pm ET | FOX/NFL+
NFL: Philadelphia at Baltimore 4:25pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+
NFL: San Francisco at Buffalo 8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
NFL: Cleveland at Denver 8:15pm ET | ESPN/NFL+
