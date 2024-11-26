Thanksgiving football games: 2024 schedule, TV channels, streaming, kickoff times

Thanksgiving football games in 2024 are set! The schedule includes TV and/or streaming for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.

The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), both at 7:00pm ET. Kent State travels to take on Buffalo on ESPN+, while Akron hosts Toledo on ESPN2.

Football games on Thanksgiving Day begin at 12:30pm ET on CBS with a Thanksgiving Classic contest in the NFL, which features the Chicago Bears traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 100th Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 2:00pm ET on ESPNU.

Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime college football game in the AAC. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants at 4:30pm ET on FOX. Next up is the Memphis Tigers visiting the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Green Bay Packers play host to the Miami Dolphins at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college matchups. Nine additional college games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Utah at UCF at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

Black Friday also includes an NFL contest, which features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and it will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.

Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Cleveland at Denver.

Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Mississippi State at Ole Miss, Nebraska at Iowa, Georgia Tech at Georgia, Michigan at Ohio State, Louisville at Kentucky, South Carolina at Clemson, Florida at Florida State, Auburn at Alabama, Texas at Texas A&M, and Arizona State at Arizona.

The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 14 this season. The 12-team College Football Playoff also debuts this season, with the teams and bracket set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Note: Rankings for FBS teams will be added following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024