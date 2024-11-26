Thanksgiving football games: 2024 schedule, TV channels, streaming, kickoff times

Thanksgiving football games in 2024 are set! The schedule includes TV and/or streaming for all FBS and FCS college football games plus NFL contests this holiday week.
The football schedule this week kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with two games in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), both at 7:00pm ET. Kent State travels to take on Buffalo on ESPN+, while Akron hosts Toledo on ESPN2.
Football games on Thanksgiving Day begin at 12:30pm ET on CBS with a Thanksgiving Classic contest in the NFL, which features the Chicago Bears traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) matchup is next, which features Tuskegee making a short trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on Alabama State in the 100th Annual Turkey Day Classic. Kickoff for that contest is slated for 2:00pm ET on ESPNU.
Three more games follow on Thanksgiving Day, which includes two NFL games and a primetime college football game in the AAC. First, it’s the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants at 4:30pm ET on FOX. Next up is the Memphis Tigers visiting the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30pm ET on ESPN, and then Turkey Day concludes when the Green Bay Packers play host to the Miami Dolphins at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Football on Black Friday begins at noon ET with six college matchups. Nine additional college games are scheduled for Black Friday, culminating with Utah at UCF at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
Black Friday also includes an NFL contest, which features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders and it will be streamed exclusively by Amazon’s Prime Video at 3:00pm ET.
Saturday features a full slate of college football action, while Sunday includes 11 NFL games. The Thanksgiving Week football Schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Cleveland at Denver.
Thanksgiving week is also Rivalry Week in college football. Some of the matchups include Mississippi State at Ole Miss, Nebraska at Iowa, Georgia Tech at Georgia, Michigan at Ohio State, Louisville at Kentucky, South Carolina at Clemson, Florida at Florida State, Auburn at Alabama, Texas at Texas A&M, and Arizona State at Arizona.
The College Football Bowl Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Dec. 14 this season. The 12-team College Football Playoff also debuts this season, with the teams and bracket set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 8.
2024 Thanksgiving Football Schedule (PDF)
Note: Rankings for FBS teams will be added following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
|Kent State at Buffalo
|7:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Toledo at Akron
|7:00pm ET | ESPN2
|NFL: Chicago at Detroit
|12:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+
|Tuskegee at Alabama State
|2:00pm ET | ESPNU
|NFL: NY Giants at Dallas
|4:30pm ET | FOX/NFL+
|Memphis at Tulane
|7:30pm ET | ESPN
|NFL: Miami at Green Bay
|8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock/NFL+
|Ball State at Ohio
|12:00pm ET | CBSSN
|Miami (OH) at Bowling Green
|12:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|12:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
|Navy at East Carolina
|12:00pm ET | ESPN
|Oklahoma State at Colorado
|12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
|Oregon State at Boise State
|12:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Las Vegas at Kansas City
|3:00pm ET | Prime Video/NFL+
|Liberty at Sam Houston
|3:30pm ET | CBSSN
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
|Texas State at South Alabama
|3:30pm ET | ESPN+
|Utah State at Colorado State
|3:30pm ET | FS1
|Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
|4:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Stanford at San Jose State
|4:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
|Nebraska at Iowa
|7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
|Utah at UCF
|8:00pm ET | FOX
|Duke at Wake Forest
|12:00pm ET | ACCN
|Illinois at Northwestern
|12:00pm ET | BTN
|Kansas at Baylor
|12:00pm ET | ESPN2
|Louisiana at ULM
|12:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Louisville at Kentucky
|12:00pm ET | SECN
|Michigan at Ohio State
|12:00pm ET | FOX
|North Texas at Temple
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|South Carolina at Clemson
|12:00pm ET | ESPN
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
|UConn at UMass
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|UTSA at Army
|12:00pm ET | CBSSN
|West Virginia at Texas Tech
|12:00pm ET | FS1
|FCS: CCSU at (10) Rhode Island
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: (12) Illinois St. at SE Missouri
|12:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: UT Martin at (16) New Hampshire
|1:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
|1:30pm ET | ESPN+
|Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Grambling State at Southern
|2:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock
|Middle Tennessee at FIU
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Southern Miss at Troy
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|USF at Rice
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Lehigh at (9) Richmond
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Eastern Kentucky at (11) Villanova
|2:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Old Dominion at Arkansas State
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Pitt at Boston College
|3:00pm ET | The CW
|FCS: Northern Arizona at (15) ACU
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|FCS: Drake at (13) Tarleton State
|3:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Arizona State at Arizona
|3:30pm ET | FOX
|Arkansas at Missouri
|3:30pm ET | SECN
|Auburn at Alabama
|3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
|California at SMU
|3:30pm ET | ESPN2
|Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
|3:30pm ET | CBSSN
|Florida Atlantic at Tulsa
|3:30pm ET | ESPN+
|Fresno State at UCLA
|3:30pm ET | BTN
|Maryland at Penn State
|3:30pm ET | BTN
|Miami (FL) at Syracuse
|3:30pm ET | ESPN
|NC State at North Carolina
|3:30pm ET | ACCN
|Notre Dame at USC
|3:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+
|Rutgers at Michigan State
|3:30pm ET | FS1
|UAB at Charlotte
|3:30pm ET | ESPN+
|Jacksonville State at WKU
|4:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech
|4:00pm ET | ESPN+
|UTEP at New Mexico State
|4:00pm ET | ESPN+
|App State at Georgia Southern
|6:00pm ET | ESPN+
|TCU at Cincinnati
|6:00pm ET | ESPN+
|Wyoming at Washington State
|6:30pm ET | The CW
|Florida at Florida State
|7:00pm ET | ESPN2
|Oklahoma at LSU
|7:00pm ET | ESPN
|Purdue at Indiana
|7:00pm ET | FS1
|Kansas State at Iowa State
|7:30pm ET | FOX
|Texas at Texas A&M
|7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+
|Washington at Oregon
|7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock
|Marshall at James Madison
|8:00pm ET | ESPNU
|Nevada at UNLV
|8:00pm ET | CBSSN
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|8:00pm ET | ACCN
|Houston at BYU
|10:15pm ET | ESPN
|FCS: Tennessee State at (14) Montana
|10:15pm ET | ESPN2
|Air Force at San Diego State
|10:30pm ET | FS1
|New Mexico at Hawaii
|11:00pm ET | Team1/Spectrum
|NFL: LA Chargers at Atlanta
|1:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+
|NFL: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Arizona at Minnesota
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Indianapolis at New England
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Seattle at NY Jets
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Tennessee at Washington
|1:00pm ET | CBS
|NFL: Houston at Jacksonville
|1:00pm ET | FOX
|NFL: LA Rams at New Orleans
|4:05pm ET | FOX
|NFL: Tampa Bay at Carolina
|4:05pm ET | FOX/NFL+
|NFL: Philadelphia at Baltimore
|4:25pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/NFL+
|NFL: San Francisco at Buffalo
|8:20pm ET | NBC/Peacock
|NFL: Cleveland at Denver
|8:15pm ET | ESPN/NFL+
