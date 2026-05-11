NFL schedule release 2026: Cowboys to host Eagles on Thanksgiving

The NFL schedule release 2026 rolls along with another prominent matchup announced, and this one features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.
Dallas will host Philadelphia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, Nov 26, 2026. The game will be televised by FOX and streamed via FOX One at 4:30pm ET / 3:30pm CT.
Philly’s heading to to Dallas for a Thanksgiving matchup 🦃 @NFLonFOX
NFL Schedule Release – Thursday at 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/FoWFLAGxYF
— NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2026
The complete NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set for release on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.
The NFL Schedule for 2026 will begin with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent to be announced on Wednesday, September 9. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.
Earlier Monday, the NFL announced that the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys.
Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL so far (all times Eastern):
WEEK 1
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Opponent TBA at Seattle – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Thursday, Sept. 10
San Francisco at LA Rams – 8:35pm, Netflix
Sunday, Sept. 13
Dallas at NY Giants – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
WEEK 3
Sunday, Sept. 28
Baltimore at Dallas – 4:25pm, CBS/Paramount+
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 26
Philadelphia at Dallas – 4:30pm, FOX
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The NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 6 with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.
AFC East
- 2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2026 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2026 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2026 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2026 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2026 New York Giants Schedule
- 2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2026 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2026 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2026 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
NFL & FOX made a fantastic to have My Eagles vs Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day.