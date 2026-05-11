NFL schedule release 2026: Giants-Cowboys set for Sunday Night Football

The NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set to be unveiled on Thursday evening. Ahead of that, the NFL and its broadcast partners are announcing several key matchups.
On Monday, it was announced that the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East clash. The game, slated for Sunday, September 13, 2026, will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET / 7:20pm CT.
.@dallascowboys vs. @Giants on the first @SNFonNBC of the 2026 season 🔥
📺: NFL Schedule Release – Thursday at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ZliiBKJgTZ
— NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2026
The complete NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set for release on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. The season will begin on Wednesday, September 8 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent to be announced.
The NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 6 with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.
AFC East
- 2026 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2026 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2026 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2026 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2026 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2026 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2026 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2026 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2026 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2026 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2026 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2026 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2026 New York Giants Schedule
- 2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2026 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2026 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2026 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2026 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2026 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2026 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2026 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
Pulling for My Bears play at Super Bowl LX Champions Seahawks for NFL opening kickoff.
Bills host division rival Super Bowl LX runner up Patriots for first game at Buffalo New Highmark Stadium for first MNF game of 2026 regular season.
i predict you are correct on both
This would be the definition of a mediocre matchup
Mediocre is being generous.
Bill Keep in mind Giants are in America’s #1 media market.
I am pulling for a Buccaneers-Cowboys primetime game either Sunday or Monday.
This will be the seventh straight year that the Cowboys start the season on the road. The last time they started at home was against the Giants in 2019. What’s with them starting the season on the road this decade?
I would not mind Cowgirls first game of regular season should they play on Gilligan’s Island.
Maybe they need to stop play at home every Thanksgiving and how many years in a row now have we been stuck with them on the Thursday after that as well? They still play 8 or 9 home games in alternating years, opening at home isn’t costing them. They also don’t play games in Europe, one time in London in 2014, so how about balancing that out first.
Sorry JM & pardon me for using word fan & as an Eagles fan I have zero issue with Cowboys playing every Thanksgiving in Big D.