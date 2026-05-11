NFL schedule release 2026: Giants-Cowboys set for Sunday Night Football

The NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set to be unveiled on Thursday evening. Ahead of that, the NFL and its broadcast partners are announcing several key matchups.

On Monday, it was announced that the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East clash. The game, slated for Sunday, September 13, 2026, will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET / 7:20pm CT.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set for release on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. The season will begin on Wednesday, September 8 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent to be announced.

The NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 6 with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West