NFL schedule release 2026: Cowboys, Ravens to meet in Rio game

Ahead of the 2026 NFL schedule release next month, the NFL and its broadcast partners will announce several key matchups.

On Friday, the NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will host the Baltimore Ravens in the 2026 NFL Rio Game on Sunday, September 27 (Week 3). The Cowboys-Ravens game, which will be played at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 4:25pm ET.

“We are honored to be chosen for the NFL’s first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,” said Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti. “The international expansion of our great game has been remarkable. South America is home to some of the world’s most passionate sports fans, including our Ravens Flock in Brazil. We look forward to playing in the iconic Maracanã Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, as our league continues to engage with fans across the globe.”

Week 3 in Rio is going to be a movie 🇧🇷 @NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/LbElEFeSO5 — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

“We’re thrilled and honored to be part of Rio’s first NFL game,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “Playing in the legendary Maracanã Stadium against the Ravens in front of such a passionate and growing fan base on a global stage will be very special for our team, our entire Cowboys organization and the millions watching back home and around the world.”

“With the matchup now set, the excitement continues to build for this historic game,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. “We look forward to welcoming the Ravens and Cowboys to Rio and having them experience firsthand the incredible passion of our fans.”

Last month, the league announced that the regular-season will kick off on Wednesday, September 9 with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent to be determined at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks’ opponent for the season-opener will be announced when the complete 2026 NFL schedule is revealed later this spring. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT and it will be broadcast live via NBC and Peacock.

Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated when they are announced in May.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West