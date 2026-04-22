NFL schedule release 2026: Matchups, possible dates for reveal

The NFL has not yet announced the official release date for the 2026 regular‑season schedule, but all indicators point to an early‑to‑mid May unveiling. In 2025, the league released its full schedule on Wednesday, May 14, marking the sixth straight year the announcement arrived in May following the NFL Draft. Prior to 2020, the schedule had traditionally been revealed in mid‑to‑late April.

Based on recent trends, the 2026 NFL Schedule is expected to be released on either Wednesday, May 13 or Thursday, May 14. Below are the NFL schedule release dates for the past 12 seasons:

2025 – Wednesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 14 2024 – Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday, May 15 2023 – Thursday, May 11

Thursday, May 11 2022 – Thursday, May 12

Thursday, May 12 2021 – Wednesday, May 12

Wednesday, May 12 2020 – Thursday, May 7

Thursday, May 7 2019 – Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 2018 – Thursday, April 19

Thursday, April 19 2017 – Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 2016 – Thursday, April 14

Thursday, April 14 2015 – Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 2014 – Wednesday, April 23

The 2026 regular season is slated to kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent yet to be announced.

The league has also confirmed details for one International Series matchup. The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.

The NFL Playoff Schedule will begin on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027, with the Wild Card Round. Divisional Round games are scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 23-24, followed by the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Super Bowl LXI is set for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN and ABC.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will open with the annual Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 6. This year’s matchup features the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals, with kickoff at 8:00pm. ET.

Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while exact dates will be announced in May.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West