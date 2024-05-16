NFL schedule release 2024: Complete 18-week slate unveiled

The 2024 NFL Schedule has officially been released. Regular season football kicks off on Thursday, September 5 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday Night Football in Week 1 will feature the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2024 NFL schedule, announced earlier, features the New York Jets traveling to play the San Francisco 49ers. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC at 8:15pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day features three matchups — Chicago at Detroit, New York Giants at Dallas, and Miami at Green Bay. The following day on Black Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this season, and for the first-time ever, the NFL will play games on that weekday. Those matchups feature Kansas City at Pittsburgh and Baltimore at Houston, both on Netflix.

The 2024 NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

On Thursday, August 1, the 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off with the Houston Texans taking on the Chicago Bears in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is information on flexible scheduling and other date changes this season:

The NFL will continue to use “flexible scheduling” this season to ensure exciting and meaningful games are available for viewing by the largest number of fans. Flexible scheduling will be expanded from prior seasons, including to late season weeks of Monday Night Football. For up-to-date information about “flexible scheduling” for the 2024 season, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

2024 NFL Schedules



AFC

NFC

