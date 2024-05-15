NFL schedule release 2024: Two Netflix games revealed for Christmas Day

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Schedule release on Wednesday evening, the league has announced the two matchups that are set for Christmas Day.

Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year, and the league will take advantage of the opportunity to showcase two games on that weekday for the first-time ever. Additionally, both contests will be streamed exclusively by Netflix, which marks the service’s first foray into live NFL action.

In the first contest on Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00pm ET. That will be followed by the Baltimore Ravens traveling to take on the Houston Texans with the kickoff set for 4:30pm ET.

Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL’s broadcast partners have been announcing several featured matchups. The complete schedule will be revealed Wednesday evening at 8:00pm ET.

Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL (all times Eastern):

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Ravens at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Friday, Sept. 6

Packers vs. Eagles (Brazil) – 8:20pm, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 8

Cowboys at Browns – 4:25pm, FOX

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers – 8:20pm, ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bills at Dolphins – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bengals at Chiefs – 4:25pm, CBS/Paramount+

WEEK 5

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024

NY Jets vs. Minnesota (London) – 9:30am, NFLN



WEEK 6

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024

Jacksonville vs. Chicago (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 7

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024

New England vs. Jacksonville (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 10

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

NY Giants vs. Carolina (Germany) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 17

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Chiefs at Steelers – 1:00pm, Netflix

Ravens at Texans – 4:30pm, Netflix

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

