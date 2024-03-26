2024 NFL schedule to feature two Wednesday Christmas games

The 2024 NFL schedule will feature two games on Christmas Day, the league announced at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.

The Christmas Day doubleheader this season is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. Additionally, the four teams that play on that Wednesday will have played the previous weekend on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“From what we’ve seen the last couple years is really some unprecedented growth, and not just on Christmas, on Thanksgiving, too,” Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution said on Tuesday. “The last couple of years have had the highest-regular season game ever viewed in the regular season. That mindset, that opportunity, that belief we have that football brings people together — that’s even truer on these big holidays that happen throughout the year.

“When we saw the viewership from this past year, really our fans spoke. We certainly saw and believe that they are very much enjoying and wanting NFL football on Christmas. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to play a couple of games, like we’ve typically played for well over a decade, probably more than that, on Saturday of Week 16, and then come back and play a couple of games on Christmas Day on Wednesday.” Last season, three NFL contests were played on Christmas Day, which fell on a Monday. Those matchups featured the Raiders at Chiefs, Giants at Eagles, and Ravens at 49ers.

The 2024 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will likely be announced in early May.

