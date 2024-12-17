NFL schedule: Falcons-Commanders flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 17

The NFL schedule for Week 17 of the 2024 season has been finalized by the league, and the changes include a Sunday Night Football flex.

The Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders game, previously scheduled for either Saturday or Sunday, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Commanders will now host the Falcons at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, has been moved to 4:05pm ET on CBS.

The league also set its three-game Saturday schedule on NFL Network in Week 17 (Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024). Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots will kickoff at 1:00pm ET, and it will be followed by the Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30pm ET and the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams at 8:00pm ET.

Additionally, the Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants game has been set for Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1:00pm ET on FOX.

The NFL schedule for Week 17 begins with two previously announced Christmas Day contests on Netflix (Wednesday, Dec. 25). Those games feature the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00pm ET and the Baltimore Ravens traveling to face the Houston Texans at 4:30pm ET.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule: Week 17

* All times Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City at Pittsburgh – 1pm, Netflix

Baltimore at Houston – 4:30pm, Netflix

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle at Chicago – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 28

LA Chargers at New England – 1pm, NFLN

Denver at Cincinnati – 4:30pm, NFLN

Arizona at LA Rams – 8pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 29

NY Jets at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Tennessee at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS

Green Bay at Minnesota – 1pm, FOX

Las Vegas at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1pm, CBS

Miami at Cleveland – 4:05pm, CBS

Dallas at Philadelphia – 4:25pm, FOX

Atlanta at Washington – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit at San Francisco – 8:15pm ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

