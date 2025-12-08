NFL schedule 2025: Patriots-Ravens flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 16

The NFL schedule for Week 16 of the 2025 season has been finalized by the league, and the changes include a Sunday Night Football flex.

The New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday, Dec. 21, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Ravens will now host the Patriots at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, has been moved to 1:00pm ET on CBS.

The league previously set the kickoff times for its two-game Saturday schedule on FOX in Week 16 (Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025). The Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders contest will kickoff at 5:00pm ET, and it will be followed by the Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears at 8:20pm ET.

Below is the finalized schedule for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule 2025: Week 16

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 18

LA Rams at Seattle – 8:15pm, Prime Video/NFL+

Saturday, Dec. 20

Philadelphia at Washington – 5pm, FOX

Green Bay at Chicago – 8:20pm, FOX

Sunday, Dec. 21

Tampa Bay at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS

LA Chargers at Dallas – 1pm, FOX

Cincinnati at Miami – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at New Orleans – 1pm, CBS

Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Kansas City at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

Atlanta at Arizona – 4:05pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Detroit – 4:25pm, CBS

Las Vegas at Houston – 4:25pm, CBS

New England at Baltimore – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock/NFL+

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco at Indianapolis – 8:15pm, ABC / ESPN / Disney+ /NFL+

