NFL Schedule 2025: Week 16 Saturday kickoff times set

The NFL has set the kickoff times for two contests set to be played on Saturday during Week 16. Both games are FOX broadcasts on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.
The Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders game is up first, and it will kickoff at 5:00pm ET. Following the Eagles-Commanders contest, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Chicago Bears with kickoff set for 8:20pm ET.
Both Saturday games in Week 16 will be televised nationally by FOX and will also be available to stream via the FOX One app and NFL+ (phone and table only).
Below is the complete schedule for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL Schedule 2025: Week 16
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Dec. 18
LA Rams at Seattle – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 20
Green Bay at Chicago – 5pm, FOX
Philadelphia at Washington – 8:20pm, FOX
Sunday, Dec. 21
New England at Baltimore – 1pm, CBS
Tampa Bay at Carolina – 1pm, FOX
Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS
LA Chargers at Dallas – 1pm, FOX
NY Jets at New Orleans – 1pm, CBS
Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
Kansas City at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS
Atlanta at Arizona – 4:05pm, FOX
Jacksonville at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
Pittsburgh at Detroit – 4:25pm, CBS
Las Vegas at Houston – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Miami – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 22
San Francisco at Indianapolis – 8:15pm, ESPN
