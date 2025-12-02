NFL Schedule 2025: Week 16 Saturday kickoff times set

The NFL has set the kickoff times for two contests set to be played on Saturday during Week 16. Both games are FOX broadcasts on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

The Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders game is up first, and it will kickoff at 5:00pm ET. Following the Eagles-Commanders contest, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Chicago Bears with kickoff set for 8:20pm ET.

Both Saturday games in Week 16 will be televised nationally by FOX and will also be available to stream via the FOX One app and NFL+ (phone and table only).

Below is the complete schedule for Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule 2025: Week 16

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 18

LA Rams at Seattle – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 20

Green Bay at Chicago – 5pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Washington – 8:20pm, FOX

Sunday, Dec. 21

New England at Baltimore – 1pm, CBS

Tampa Bay at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS

LA Chargers at Dallas – 1pm, FOX

NY Jets at New Orleans – 1pm, CBS

Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Kansas City at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

Atlanta at Arizona – 4:05pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Detroit – 4:25pm, CBS

Las Vegas at Houston – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Miami – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco at Indianapolis – 8:15pm, ESPN

