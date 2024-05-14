NFL schedule 2024: Bills-Dolphins set for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

Another contest has been announced ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release, and this one features an AFC East matchup.

The Buffalo Bills will travel to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., for a Thursday Night Football matchup on Sept. 12 (Week 2). The game will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video beginning at 8:15pm ET.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.

The 2024 NFL Schedule will begin with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, the league announced on Monday.

The Ravens-Chiefs game, which will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL:

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Ravens at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Friday, Sept. 6

Packers vs. Eagles (in Brazil) – 8:20pm, Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 8

Cowboys at Browns – 4:25pm, FOX

Monday, Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers – 8:20pm, ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bills at Dolphins – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bengals at Chiefs – 4:25pm, CBS/Paramount+

The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West