NFL schedule 2024: Bills-Dolphins set for Thursday Night Football in Week 2

Another contest has been announced ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release, and this one features an AFC East matchup.
The Buffalo Bills will travel to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., for a Thursday Night Football matchup on Sept. 12 (Week 2). The game will be streamed live via Amazon’s Prime Video beginning at 8:15pm ET.
The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.
The 2024 NFL Schedule will begin with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5, the league announced on Monday.
The Ravens-Chiefs game, which will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.
Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL:
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 5
Ravens at Chiefs – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Friday, Sept. 6
Packers vs. Eagles (in Brazil) – 8:20pm, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 8
Cowboys at Browns – 4:25pm, FOX
Monday, Sept. 9
Jets at 49ers – 8:20pm, ESPN
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 12
Bills at Dolphins – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 15
Bengals at Chiefs – 4:25pm, CBS/Paramount+
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This years game pits the Chicago Bears against the Houston Texans at 8:00pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 18-19, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Super Bowl LIX is slated for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
Below are links to the 2024 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.
AFC East
- 2024 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2024 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2024 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2024 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2024 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2024 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2024 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2024 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2024 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2024 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2024 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2024 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2024 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2024 New York Giants Schedule
- 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2024 Washington Commanders Schedule
NFC North
- 2024 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2024 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2024 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2024 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2024 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2024 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
- 2024 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
- 2024 Los Angeles Rams Schedule
- 2024 San Francisco 49ers Schedule
- 2024 Seattle Seahawks Schedule
That should of been on NBC Sunday Night Football.
Excellent News that I am A Fan of Bills-Dolphins rivalry.
P.S. Let’s Go Buffalo!!!