NFL Schedule 2021: Two more updates announced for Week 17

The 2021 NFL schedule has undergone a few additional changes for Week 17, the league announced on Monday.
The Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday, January 2, previously scheduled for 4:25pm ET on FOX, has moved to 1:00pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
Additionally, the Week 17 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints game has been moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET and remains on FOX.
Two weeks ago, the NFL announced two other changes for Week 17. The Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts game at 1:00pm ET moved from CBS to FOX, while the Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys game moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET and will televised by FOX.
The Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 17 features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North clash. Week 17’s Monday Night Football game, an AFC North battle, features the Cleveland Browns traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
WEEK 17 (All times Eastern)
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
LA Rams at Baltimore – 1:00pm, FOX
Atlanta at Buffalo – 1:00pm, FOX
NY Giants at Chicago – 1:00pm, CBS
Kansas City at Cincinnati – 1:00pm, CBS
Las Vegas at Indianapolis – 1:00pm, FOX
Jacksonville at New England – 1:00pm, CBS
Tampa Bay at NY Jets – 1:00pm, FOX
Miami at Tennessee – 1:00pm, CBS
Philadelphia at Washington – 1:00pm, FOX
Denver at LA Chargers – 4:05pm, CBS
Houston at San Francisco – 4:05pm, CBS
Arizona at Dallas – 4:25pm, FOX
Carolina at New Orleans – 4:25pm, FOX
Detroit at Seattle – 4:25pm, FOX
Minnesota at Green Bay – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Cleveland at Pittsburgh – 8:15pm, ESPN
