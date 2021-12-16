NFL Schedule 2021: Updates announced for Week 17

The 2021 NFL schedule has undergone a few minor changes for Week 17, the league announced on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, January 2, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, remains at 1:00pm ET but will now be televised by FOX.

Additionally, the Week 17 Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys game has been moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET and will televised by FOX.

No other Week 17 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

The Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 17 features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North clash. Week 17’s Monday Night Football game, an AFC North battle, features the Cleveland Browns traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

WEEK 17 (All times Eastern)

Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Atlanta at Buffalo – 1:00pm, FOX

NY Giants at Chicago – 1:00pm, CBS

Kansas City at Cincinnati – 1:00pm, CBS

Las Vegas at Indianapolis – 1:00pm, FOX

Jacksonville at New England – 1:00pm, CBS

Tampa Bay at NY Jets – 1:00pm, FOX

Miami at Tennessee – 1:00pm, CBS

Philadelphia at Washington – 1:00pm, FOX

Carolina at New Orleans – 1:00pm, FOX

Denver at LA Chargers – 4:05pm, CBS

Houston at San Francisco – 4:05pm, CBS

Arizona at Dallas – 4:25pm, FOX

LA Rams at Baltimore – 4:25pm, FOX

Detroit at Seattle – 4:25pm, FOX

Minnesota at Green Bay – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Cleveland at Pittsburgh – 8:15pm, ESPN

