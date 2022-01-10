NFL Playoff Schedule: Matchups set for Super Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Playoff Schedule for the 2021 season is now set, which begins with Super Wild Card Weekend over a span of three days.

Beginning last season, the NFL playoffs expanded by two to a total of 14 teams. That raised the total number of Wild-Card Round games to six.

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 15, 2022, when the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 4:30pm ET.

Next, it’s the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. That contest will begin at 8:15pm ET on CBS with streaming on Paramount+.

Sunday’s Wild-Card Round includes three contests, beginning with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., and it will be televised at 1:00pm ET on FOX. Then at 4:30pm ET, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the game will be televised by CBS and Nickelodeon with streaming via Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The nightcap on Sunday features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. That matchup will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 8:15pm ET.

Wild-Card Round action concludes with a new Monday Night Football matchup. The Arizona Cardinals will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams in that contest at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN+ at 8:15pm ET.

Teams with a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the NFL Playoffs this season are the Tennessee Titans in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC.

Divisional Round action kicks off on Jan. 22-23 with Tennessee and Green Bay each hosting games and two additional matchups to be determined.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:05pm ET on CBS and 6:40pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(Full Schedule w/ PDF)

* All times Eastern.



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Raiders at Bengals

4:30pm | NBC/Peacock

Patriots at Bills

8:15pm | CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Eagles at Buccaneers

1:00pm | FOX

49ers at Cowboys

4:30pm | CBS/Paramount+/Nickelodeon/Amazon

Steelers at Chiefs

8:15pm | NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Cardinals at Rams

8:15pm | ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Jan. 22-23, 2022

TBA at Titans

TBA at Packers

2 games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

AFC Championship Game

3:05pm | CBS

NFC Championship Game

6:40pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 | 6:30pm | NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

