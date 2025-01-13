NFL Playoff Schedule 2025: Divisional Round sites, dates, time, TV set

The NFL has announced the Divisional Round schedule following the second day of action during Wild Card Weekend.

There is still one remaining Wild Card matchup to be played on Monday. The Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but the game was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., due to fires in the Los Angeles area. The game will be televised by ESPN, simulcast on ABC, and streamed via ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET on Monday.

Ahead of that matchup, the NFL has released the Divisional Round schedule, which includes all four matchups, kickoff times, TV, and locations.

Divisional Round action will begin on Saturday, Jan. 18 with the AFC top-seed Kansas City Chiefs, who earned a first-round bye, hosting the 4th-seed Houston Texans. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC at 4:30pm ET (streaming via ESPN+).

Also on Saturday, the NFC top-seed Detroit Lions, who also earned a first-round bye, will host the 6th-seed Washington Commanders. FOX will televise the contest at 8:00pm ET.

On Sunday, January 19, the Divisional Round continues at 3:00pm ET with either the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings traveling to take on the 2nd-seed Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Divisional Round action concludes with the 3rd-seed Baltimore Ravens traveling to battle the 2nd-seed Buffalo Bills. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET.

The NFC and AFC Championship games are slated for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, with kickoff times set for 3:00pm ET on FOX and 6:30pm ET on CBS, respectively.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2025

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

(4) Houston at (1) Kansas City

4:30pm ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

(6) Washington at (1) Detroit

8:00pm ET | FOX

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025

Rams/Vikings at (2) Philadelphia

2:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

(3) Baltimore at (2) Buffalo

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

NFC Championship Game

3:00pm ET | FOX

AFC Championship Game

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

SUPER BOWL LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 6:30pm ET | FOX

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

