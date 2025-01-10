Vikings at Rams Wild Card playoff game moved to Arizona due to fires

The Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Wild Card Round playoff game will be played in Arizona due to wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area this week, the NFL officially announced Thursday.

The LA Rams were scheduled to square off with the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13. The game will now be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which is the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. The game is still scheduled for Monday and will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC beginning at 8:00pm ET.

The Vikings at Rams game will also be available to stream via ESPN+ and watch with a Spanish language broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

Below is the full statement from the NFL:

In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today. The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA. The game will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at its scheduled 8:00 p.m. ET time. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Friday morning through Seatgeek.com for Rams Season Ticket Members and Noon PT to the general public. More information on ticket sales will be provided as soon as possible.

The NFL Playoff Schedule kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 4:30pm ET with the Houston Texans hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card Round matchup.

