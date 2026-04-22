NFL Draft schedule 2026: TV, streaming, how to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft schedule is officially set, with the First Round kicking off on Thursday, April 23.

This year’s draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, centered on the North Shore and incorporating Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all first‑round selections.

Round 1 begins Thursday at 8:00pm ET and will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. All rounds will also stream on NFL+ and the ESPN app, as well as at NFL.com/Watch.

Rounds 2 and 3 get underway Friday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The draft concludes on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4 through 7 beginning at noon ET.

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Below is the complete order of selections for Round 1:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New York Giants (from Bengals)

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (from Colts)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks

You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.

The NFL schedule release 2026 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 11.

2026 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE

Round 1 – Thursday, April 23

Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+

Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 24

Time: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+

Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 25

Time: 12:00pm ET

12:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+

TIMING

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.

Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection

NFL SCHEDULES