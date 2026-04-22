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NFL Draft schedule 2026: TV, streaming, how to watch

By Kevin Kelley - April 22, 2026
NFL Draft schedule 2026

Photo: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft schedule is officially set, with the First Round kicking off on Thursday, April 23.

This year’s draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, centered on the North Shore and incorporating Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all first‑round selections.

Round 1 begins Thursday at 8:00pm ET and will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. All rounds will also stream on NFL+ and the ESPN app, as well as at NFL.com/Watch.

Rounds 2 and 3 get underway Friday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The draft concludes on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4 through 7 beginning at noon ET.

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Below is the complete order of selections for Round 1:

1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. New York Giants (from Bengals)
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (from Colts)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks

You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.

The NFL schedule release 2026 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 11.

2026 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE

Round 1 – Thursday, April 23

  • Time: 8:00pm ET
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+

Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 24

  • Time: 7:00pm ET
  • TV: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+

Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 25

  • Time: 12:00pm ET
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+

TIMING

  • Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
  • Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
  • Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
  • Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection

NFL SCHEDULES

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Here is Dan NW-IL-MI mock NFL Draft

1. Las Vegas-Fernando Mendoza QB, Indiana

2. NY Jets-David Bailey Edge, Texas Tech

3. Arizona-Jeremiyah Love RB, Notre Dame

4. Tennessee-Arvell Reese Edge, Ohio State

5. NY Giants-Sonny Styles LB, Ohio State

6. Cleveland-Monroe Freeling T, Georgia

7. Washington-Caleb Downs S, Ohio State

8. New Orleans-Mansoor Delane CB, LSU

9. Kansas City-Kenyon Sadiq TE, Oregon

10. NY Giants-Jordyn Tyson WR, Arizona State

11. Miami-Carnell Tate WR, Ohio State

12. Dallas-Francis Mauigoa T, Miami

13. LA Rams-Makai Lemon WR, USC

14. Baltimore-Olaivavega Ioane G, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay-Reuben Bain Jr. Edge, Miami

16. NY Jets-Ty Simpson QB, Alabama

17. Detroit-Spencer Fano T, Utah

18. Minnesota-Jermod McCoy CB, Tennessee

19. Carolina-Dillon Thieneman S, Oregon

20. Dallas-Cashius Howell Edge, Texas A&M

21. Pittsburgh-Denzel Boston WR, Washington

22. LA Chargers-Keldric Faulk Edge, Auburn

23. Philadelphia-Max Iheanachor T, Arizona State

24. Cleveland-Omar Cooper Jr. WR, Indiana

25. Chicago-Derrick Moore Edge, Michigan

26. Buffalo-Chris Brazzell II WR, Tennessee

27. San Francisco-Gabe Jacas Edge, Illinois

28. Houston-Chase Bisontis G, Texas A&M

29. Kansas City-Kadyn Proctor T, Alabama

30. Miami-Akheem Mesidor Edge, Miami

31. New England-CJ Allen LB, Georgia

32. Seattle-Avieon Terrell CB, Clemson

First picks in second round

47. Indianapolis-Elijah Sarratt WR, Indiana

41. Cincinnati-Emmanual McNeil-Warren S, Toledo

48. Atlanta-Christian Miller Edge, Georgia

56. Jacksonville-Jacob Rodriguez LB, Texas Tech

62. Denver-Sam Roush TE, Stanford

52. Cheeseheads
(Green Bay)-Germie Bernard WR, Alabama

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