NFL Draft schedule 2026: TV, streaming, how to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft schedule is officially set, with the First Round kicking off on Thursday, April 23.
This year’s draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, centered on the North Shore and incorporating Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce all first‑round selections.
Round 1 begins Thursday at 8:00pm ET and will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. All rounds will also stream on NFL+ and the ESPN app, as well as at NFL.com/Watch.
Rounds 2 and 3 get underway Friday, April 24, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The draft concludes on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4 through 7 beginning at noon ET.
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Below is the complete order of selections for Round 1:
1. Las Vegas Raiders
2. New York Jets
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Tennessee Titans
5. New York Giants
6. Cleveland Browns
7. Washington Commanders
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Kansas City Chiefs
10. New York Giants (from Bengals)
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
14. Baltimore Ravens
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. New York Jets (from Colts)
17. Detroit Lions
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Philadelphia Eagles
24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
25. Chicago Bears
26. Buffalo Bills
27. San Francisco 49ers
28. Houston Texans
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams)
30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
31. New England Patriots
32. Seattle Seahawks
You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.
The NFL schedule release 2026 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 11.
2026 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE
Round 1 – Thursday, April 23
- Time: 8:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+
Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 24
- Time: 7:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+
Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 25
- Time: 12:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+
TIMING
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
- Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
- Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection
NFL SCHEDULES
Here is Dan NW-IL-MI mock NFL Draft
1. Las Vegas-Fernando Mendoza QB, Indiana
2. NY Jets-David Bailey Edge, Texas Tech
3. Arizona-Jeremiyah Love RB, Notre Dame
4. Tennessee-Arvell Reese Edge, Ohio State
5. NY Giants-Sonny Styles LB, Ohio State
6. Cleveland-Monroe Freeling T, Georgia
7. Washington-Caleb Downs S, Ohio State
8. New Orleans-Mansoor Delane CB, LSU
9. Kansas City-Kenyon Sadiq TE, Oregon
10. NY Giants-Jordyn Tyson WR, Arizona State
11. Miami-Carnell Tate WR, Ohio State
12. Dallas-Francis Mauigoa T, Miami
13. LA Rams-Makai Lemon WR, USC
14. Baltimore-Olaivavega Ioane G, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay-Reuben Bain Jr. Edge, Miami
16. NY Jets-Ty Simpson QB, Alabama
17. Detroit-Spencer Fano T, Utah
18. Minnesota-Jermod McCoy CB, Tennessee
19. Carolina-Dillon Thieneman S, Oregon
20. Dallas-Cashius Howell Edge, Texas A&M
21. Pittsburgh-Denzel Boston WR, Washington
22. LA Chargers-Keldric Faulk Edge, Auburn
23. Philadelphia-Max Iheanachor T, Arizona State
24. Cleveland-Omar Cooper Jr. WR, Indiana
25. Chicago-Derrick Moore Edge, Michigan
26. Buffalo-Chris Brazzell II WR, Tennessee
27. San Francisco-Gabe Jacas Edge, Illinois
28. Houston-Chase Bisontis G, Texas A&M
29. Kansas City-Kadyn Proctor T, Alabama
30. Miami-Akheem Mesidor Edge, Miami
31. New England-CJ Allen LB, Georgia
32. Seattle-Avieon Terrell CB, Clemson
First picks in second round
47. Indianapolis-Elijah Sarratt WR, Indiana
41. Cincinnati-Emmanual McNeil-Warren S, Toledo
48. Atlanta-Christian Miller Edge, Georgia
56. Jacksonville-Jacob Rodriguez LB, Texas Tech
62. Denver-Sam Roush TE, Stanford
52. Cheeseheads
(Green Bay)-Germie Bernard WR, Alabama