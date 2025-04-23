NFL Draft schedule 2025: TV, streaming, how to watch

The NFL Draft Schedule 2025 is set and kicks off with round one on Thursday, April 24.
This seasons draft will take place at Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisc. First-round selections will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Round one of the 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming will also be available for all rounds via NFL+ and ESPN apps and at NFL.com/Watch.
Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft begin at 7:00pm ET on Friday, April 25. The final rounds of the draft, rounds four through seven, will begin at noon ET on Saturday, April 26.
The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below is the order of selections for the entire first round:
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.
The NFL schedule release 2025 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 12.
2025 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE
Round 1 – Thursday, April 24
- Time: 8:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+
Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 25
- Time: 7:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+
Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 26
- Time: 12:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+
TIMING
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
- Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
- Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection
