NFL Draft schedule 2025: TV, streaming, how to watch

The NFL Draft Schedule 2025 is set and kicks off with round one on Thursday, April 24.

This seasons draft will take place at Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisc. First-round selections will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Round one of the 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming will also be available for all rounds via NFL+ and ESPN apps and at NFL.com/Watch.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft begin at 7:00pm ET on Friday, April 25. The final rounds of the draft, rounds four through seven, will begin at noon ET on Saturday, April 26.

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below is the order of selections for the entire first round:

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.

The NFL schedule release 2025 has not yet been announced, but is generally expected the week of May 12.

2025 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE

Round 1 – Thursday, April 24

Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+

Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 25

Time: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN2, ESPN3, NFL Network, NFL+

Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 26

Time: 12:00pm ET

12:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL+

TIMING

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.

Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection

NFL SCHEDULES