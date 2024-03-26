NFL announces two exclusive streaming games for 2024 season

Two NFL games during the 2024 season will be streaming-only events, NFL executive vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Peacock will exclusively stream the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil, that is scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 6. The game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles taking on an opponent to be announced at Corinthians Arena.

“As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time,” said Schroeder. “The viewership success of both Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the historic Wild Card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans.”

The Week 1 game in São Paulo will also be available for free via over-the-air broadcast television in the markets of the teams competing in the game.

“It’s exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports’ unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL’s opening weekend,” said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. “Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service.”

Amazon’s Prime Video, which is currently the home of Thursday Night Football, will exclusively stream a Wild-Card playoff game this season.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of an NFL Wild Card playoff game to Prime Video for the first time,” said Jay Marine, global head of sports and ads, Prime Video. “Following our first two groundbreaking seasons of Thursday Night Football and our first-ever Black Friday Football game, we’re proud to expand our relationship with the league, and we’re looking forward to continuing to innovate for fans this season.”

The Wild-Card playoff game on Prime Video will also be available over-the-air for free in the local markets of the two teams.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NFL announced that the 2024 NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, will feature the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. The preseason game is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8:00pm ET.

The NFL also announced today that the 2024 NFL schedule will feature two games on Christmas Day this season, which is Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Week 17). The four teams that play on Christmas Day will play their Week 16 games on Saturday, Dec. 21.

