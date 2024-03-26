Bears, Texans to meet in 2024 NFL/Hall of Fame Game

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 NFL/Hall of Fame Game, the NFL has announced.

The preseason game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT and will be nationally televised.

Chicago will be designated as the home team for the contest, while Houston will be the visiting side.

“This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise’s first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and Enshrinement Weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame could not be any more excited about this year’s matchup – and this year’s class.”

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans first met in 2004 and have squared off a total of six times, including a 23-20 Bears victory in their most recent meeting in 2022. Houston currently leads the overall series by two games, 4-2.

The Bears are led by head coach Matt Eberflus (10-24 overall), while the Texans are led by DeMeco Ryans (10-7 overall).

This will be the sixth Hall of Fame Game appearance for the Bears (1968, 1977, 1990, 2005, and 2018) and second for the Texans (2002). The Bears own a 4-1 record in the annual preseason contest, while the Texans came up short in their only appearance.

The complete 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule will likely be released in early May in conjunction with the release of the regular-season 2024 NFL Schedule.

