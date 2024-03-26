Bears, Texans to meet in 2024 NFL/Hall of Fame Game

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will meet in the 2024 NFL/Hall of Fame Game, the NFL has announced.
The preseason game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT and will be nationally televised.
Chicago will be designated as the home team for the contest, while Houston will be the visiting side.
“This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise’s first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and Enshrinement Weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame could not be any more excited about this year’s matchup – and this year’s class.”
The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans first met in 2004 and have squared off a total of six times, including a 23-20 Bears victory in their most recent meeting in 2022. Houston currently leads the overall series by two games, 4-2.
The Bears are led by head coach Matt Eberflus (10-24 overall), while the Texans are led by DeMeco Ryans (10-7 overall).
This will be the sixth Hall of Fame Game appearance for the Bears (1968, 1977, 1990, 2005, and 2018) and second for the Texans (2002). The Bears own a 4-1 record in the annual preseason contest, while the Texans came up short in their only appearance.
The complete 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule will likely be released in early May in conjunction with the release of the regular-season 2024 NFL Schedule.
Here is My mock NFL Draft.
1. Commanders-Caleb Williams QB,USC
(Trade with Bears)
2. Bears-J.J. McCarthy QB,Michigan
(Trade with Commanders)
3. Patriots-Drake Maye QB,North Carolina
4. Cardinals-Joe Alt T,Notre Dame
5. Chargers-Marvin Harrison Jr. WR,Ohio State
6. Giants-Malik Nabers WR,LSU
7. Titans-Olumuyiwa Fashanu T,Penn State
8. Falcons-Dallas Turner Edge,Alabama
9. Bears-Rome Adunze WR,Washington
10. Packers-Terrion Arnold CB,Alabama
(Trade with Jets)
11. Vikings-Jayden Daniels QB,LSU
12. Bengals-Brian Thomas Jr. WR,LSU
(Trade with Broncos)
13. Raiders-Taliese Fauga T,Oregon State
14. Saints-Laiatu Latu Edge,UCLA
15. Colts-Johnny Newton DT,Illinois
16. Seahawks-Troy Fautanu T,Washington
17. Jaguars-Quinyon Mitchell CB,Toledo
18. Broncos-Brock Bowers TE,Georgia
(Trade with Broncos)
19. Rams-Byron Murphy II DT,Texas
20. Steelers-Amarius Mims T,Georgia
21. Dolphins-J.C. Latham T,Alabama
22. Cardinals-Xavier Worthy WR,Texas
(Trade with Eagles)
23. Vikings-Payton Wilson LB,North Carolina State
24. Cowboys-Jackson Powers-Johnson C.Oregon
25. Jets-Jared Verse Edge,Florida State
(Trade with Packers)
26. Buccaneers-Graham Burton G,Duke
27. Eagles-Ladd McConkey WR,Georgia
(Trade with Cardinals)
28. Bills-Kris Jenkins DT,Michigan
29. Lions-Chop Robinson Edge,Penn State
30. Ravens-Nate Wiggins CB,Clemson
31. 49ers-Cooper Beebe G,Kansas State
32. Chiefs-Tyler Guyton T,Oklahoma
Second Round
Note: here are three Teams that were not in first round will have these picks.
33. Panthers-Adonai Mitchell WR,Texas
42. Texans-Patrick Paul T,Houston
54. Browns-Michael Hall Jr. DT,Ohio State