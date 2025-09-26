NFL announces multiyear deal to play games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The National Football League (NFL) announced Friday that it has made a multiyear commitment to play a minimum of three regular-season football games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the the next five years.

The commitment begins with the 2026 season and will feature the first-ever game to be played in Rio at Maracanã Stadium. The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 78,838, is mainly used for football matches between the major football clubs in Rio de Janeiro, including Fluminense, Flamengo, Botafogo, and Vasco da Gama.

“Building on the success of the games in São Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world’s most iconic cities — Rio de Janeiro,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracanã Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America.”

The NFL played its first-ever game in Brazil in 2024, which featured the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. The Eagles defeated the Packers in that contest, 34-29.

“The National Football League’s multiyear partnership with Rio, a vibrant city where people want to be, is a perfect match,” said Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes. “It will be a historic event, as NFL games will be included on our city’s official calendar. I’m looking forward to seeing an American football game at Maracanã, the most iconic temple of world football.”

The second Brazil game was played earlier this month when the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, at Corinthians Arena.

“We are delighted to announce that Maracanã Stadium will host a regular-season NFL game next year in Rio de Janeiro,” said Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro Cláudio Castro. “Brazil is now the second-largest consumer of American football outside the United States, and thousands of tourists and sports fans have dreamed of experiencing this event at the world’s most famous stadium. Bringing the NFL to Rio is a milestone that will boost tourism, create jobs, stimulate the economy, and show the strength of our state as an international sports destination.”

The NFL previously announced that a regular-season game will be played for the first-time ever at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia, in 2026.

