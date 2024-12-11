NFL announces first-ever regular-season football game in Berlin

The National Football League (NFL) will play its first-ever regular-season football game in Berlin, Germany, in 2025, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be played at Olympic Stadium. The stadium is the home of the soccer team Hertha BSC and has a seating capacity of 74,475.

“Germany has a rich tradition of American football, and the NFL has a deep history with the city of Berlin,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We first held a preseason game at the Olympic Stadium 34 years ago, before it was home to NFL Europe’s Berlin Thunder in the early 2000s. Now, with almost 20 million NFL fans in Germany, we’ll make a historic return to the city playing a regular season game for the first time as we open the next chapter in our relationship with Berlin.”

The game in Berlin in 2025 will mark the fifth regular-season contest to be played in German. The league has played games in Frankfurt and Munich since 2022.

“This long-term partnership with the NFL will continue to boost Berlin as a global sports metropolis, as well as excite fans at the Olympic Stadium,” said Senator for the Interior and Sports, State of Berlin, Iris Spranger. “The 2025 NFL Berlin game means worldwide visibility, numerous international guests, increased tourism and high economic value across the city. We’re looking forward to an incredible game and an ongoing successful partnership with the league, as we continue to strengthen the presence of American football throughout the state.”

Beginning in 2025, the NFL can schedule up to eight International games per season. Last season, the NFL played its first-ever regular-season in Brazil.