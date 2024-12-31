New Year’s Day football: 2025 schedule, playoff games, TV

The New Year’s Day football 2025 schedule features three games, and all three are College Football Playoff Quarterfinal contests.

New Year’s Day bowl game action kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at 1:00pm ET with the 5th-seed Texas Longhorns of the SEC taking on the 4th-seed Arizona State Sun Devils of the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Next is the “Grandaddy of Them All”, the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game. The 8th-seed Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten will face the top-seed Oregon Ducks, also of the Big Ten, in that matchup and it will be televised by ESPN at 5:00pm ET.

New Year’s Day action concludes with the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET on ESPN. The 2nd-seed Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC play the 7th-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish in that contest at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Winners of the Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl will meet in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. The following day, the Rose and Peach winners will face off in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

The 2024 college football season comes to a conclusion with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The two semifinal game winners will square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and the contest will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET (Buy Tickets).

New Year’s Day Football: 2025 Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

CFP Quarterfinal – Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(5) Texas vs. (4) Arizona State

1:00pm ET | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Buy Tickets

CFP Quarterfinal – Rose Bowl Game

(8) Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon

5:00pm ET | ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Buy Tickets

CFP Quarterfinal – Allstate Sugar Bowl

(7) Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia

8:45pm ET | ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

