CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl postponed due to terror attack

The College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl has been postponed following a terror attack early Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, drove a white Ford pickup truck through a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens of others. Below is the complete statement from the FBI:

Today, at approximately 3:15 a.m. CST, an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens of others. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two law enforcement officers were injured and transported to a local hospital. The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. He was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented, and we are working to confirm how the subject came into possession of the vehicle. An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations. Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter. The FBI’s special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism. We are aggressively running down all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject. The FBI has set up a digital tip line, and we ask anyone with information or video of the incident to submit them to www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which features the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has been postponed and will now be played on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, per an official statement from the bowl game.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also released a statement on the postponement of the Sugar Bowl.

The rescheduled Georgia-Notre Dame contest on Thursday will be televised on an ESPN network, but the exact kickoff time and network remains to be determined. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, which pits Duke vs. Ole Miss, is also scheduled for Thursday at 7:30pm ET and is slated to be broadcast via ESPN.

ESPN could move the Gator Bowl to ESPN2, or the Sugar Bowl could be televised by ABC. We will provide an update as details are announced.

UPDATE (5:00pm ET)

The Georgia-Notre Dame game on Thursday, Jan. 2 will kickoff at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT and will be televised by ESPN.