New Haven, Marist schedule “77 Classic” football series through 2032

The New Haven Chargers and Marist Red Foxes have agreed to schedule a home-and-home football series through the 2032 season, New Haven Director of Athletics Devin Crosby told NEC Blitz.

The University of New Haven, located in West Haven, Conn., is situated just 77 miles from Marist University in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The close location allows the two schools to create a new regional rivalry game, which will be dubbed the “77 Classic.”

“We’re going to host Marist… and play them every year up until 2032,” Crosby said. “This will be a regional football game versus Marist, 77 miles away. That’s really important.”

New Haven moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) earlier this year and is now a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC). Marist competes in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL).

According to Crosby, New Haven and Marist will meet in the season-opener each season on a Friday night, beginning on Friday, Aug, 28, 2026 in West Haven, Conn. The location of the game will rotate each year, with contests in West Haven in even seasons and in Poughkeepsie in odd seasons. Below are the dates:

Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 – at New Haven

Friday, Aug. 27, 2027 – at Marist

Friday, Aug. 25, 2028 – at New Haven

Friday, Aug. 24, 2029 – at Marist

Friday, Aug. 30, 2030 – at New Haven

Friday, Aug. 29, 2031 – at Marist

Friday, Aug. 27, 2032 – at New Haven

New Haven traveled to face Marist to open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29. The Red Foxes defeated the Chargers in that contest, 31-14.

Director of Athletics Devin Crosby also confirmed the remainder of New Haven’s non-conference football schedule for the 2026 season. The Chargers will visit South Dakota State (Sept. 5) and host Brown (Sept. 19), both of which were previously announced. Crosby also revealed that the Chargers will travel to face the Merrimack Warriors next season, but a specific date was not mentioned.

Football Schedules