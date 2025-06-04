Nevada announces future football schedule additions, one date change

The Nevada Wolf Pack have added two opponents to their future football schedules and have rescheduled one game, the school announced Wednesday.

Nevada will host the Idaho State Bengals at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the 32nd meeting between the two schools.

Nevada and Idaho State first met on the football field in 1936 in Reno. The Wolf Pack and Bengals met annually from 1973 through 1991, including when both were members of the Big Sky Conference from 1979 through 1991. Nevada won the most recent matchup in 2021 in Reno, 49-10, and currently leads the overall series 19-12.

The second future opponent added for Nevada is the Utah Utes of the Big 12 Conference. Nevada will travel to face Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Nevada and Utah have met 10 times on the gridiron previously. The two schools first met in 1901 in Salt Lake City and last played during the 1945 season. Nevada currently holds a one-game advantage in the overall series, 5-4-1.

Nevada has also announced that their future road contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 1, 2029 has been rescheduled. The Wolf Pack will now make the trek to Columbus, Ohio, the following season on Sept. 7, 2030.

The Nevada-Ohio State game was rescheduled to accommodate Ohio State’s addition of the Navy Midshipmen to its 2029 football schedule.

Future Nevada Football Schedules