Ohio State adds Navy, Youngstown State to future football schedules

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added the Navy Midshipmen and Youngstown State Penguins to their future football schedules, the school announced Wednesday.

Ohio State will host Navy at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 1, 2029. The game will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools.

Ohio State and Navy first met on the gridiron in 1930 in Baltimore, Md. In their most recent matchup in 2014, Ohio State defeated Navy in Annapolis, Md., 34-17, to extend its unbeaten record in the series to 5-0.

In order to schedule the game against Navy, Ohio State has rescheduled its home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in 2029. The Buckeyes will now host the Wolf Pack the following season on Sept. 7, 2030.

Ohio State has also added a home contest against the Youngstown State Penguins of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Ohio State will host Youngstown State in Columbus on Sept. 15, 2029.

With the addition of games against Navy and Youngstown State, Ohio State has completed its non-conference schedule through the 2029 season and has one opening in 2030:

2025

08/30 – Texas

09/06 – Grambling State

09/13 – Ohio

2026

09/05 – Ball State

09/12 – at Texas

09/19 – Kent State

2027

09/04 – Bowling Green

09/11 – New Hampshire

09/18 – Alabama

2028

09/02 – Buffalo

09/09 – at Alabama

09/16 – Northern Illinois

2029

09/01 – Navy

09/08 – Charlotte

09/15 – Youngstown State

2030

08/31 – TBA

09/07 – Nevada

09/14 – at Georgia

