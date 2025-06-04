Ohio State adds Navy, Youngstown State to future football schedules

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added the Navy Midshipmen and Youngstown State Penguins to their future football schedules, the school announced Wednesday.
Ohio State will host Navy at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 1, 2029. The game will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools.
Ohio State and Navy first met on the gridiron in 1930 in Baltimore, Md. In their most recent matchup in 2014, Ohio State defeated Navy in Annapolis, Md., 34-17, to extend its unbeaten record in the series to 5-0.
In order to schedule the game against Navy, Ohio State has rescheduled its home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in 2029. The Buckeyes will now host the Wolf Pack the following season on Sept. 7, 2030.
Ohio State has also added a home contest against the Youngstown State Penguins of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Ohio State will host Youngstown State in Columbus on Sept. 15, 2029.
With the addition of games against Navy and Youngstown State, Ohio State has completed its non-conference schedule through the 2029 season and has one opening in 2030:
2025
- 08/30 – Texas
- 09/06 – Grambling State
- 09/13 – Ohio
2026
- 09/05 – Ball State
- 09/12 – at Texas
- 09/19 – Kent State
2027
- 09/04 – Bowling Green
- 09/11 – New Hampshire
- 09/18 – Alabama
2028
- 09/02 – Buffalo
- 09/09 – at Alabama
- 09/16 – Northern Illinois
2029
- 09/01 – Navy
- 09/08 – Charlotte
- 09/15 – Youngstown State
2030
- 08/31 – TBA
- 09/07 – Nevada
- 09/14 – at Georgia
I wont be surprised if the Youngstown State and Ohio State game is backed out/bought out in a few years.