NC State, Virginia to open 2026 season in Brazil

The NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Cavaliers will open the 2026 season in Brazil, it was officially announced Monday. The game will mark the first-ever college football contest to be played in that country.

News of the NC State-Virginia matchup was first reported last month by 247Sports.

“To have NC State and Virginia open our conference schedule on an international stage in Rio de Janeiro speaks to the vision, innovation, and collaboration of our league,” stated Commissioner, Atlantic Coast Conference, Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This is an extraordinary moment for the ACC and for college football. We appreciate College Football Brasil for this incredible opportunity to celebrate our student-athletes and highlight the global appeal of the ACC, our schools, and the sport of football. We’re proud of both institutions for leading the way in this historic event and our partners at ESPN, who will broadcast this premier event.”

NC State and Virginia will square off at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, which is Week Zero that season. Under current NCAA rules, college football games played in foreign countries are eligible to be contested in Week Zero, which is the unofficial name for the Saturday that is one week prior to Labor Day weekend.

“College Football Brasil represents an extraordinary opportunity for two incredible universities and their football programs to showcase the best of our sport on an international stage while creating unforgettable experiences for student-athletes, fans, and the communities that support them,” said Athlete Advantage CEO Crowley Sullivan. “Rio is the perfect setting for an event of this magnitude, given its unmatched passion for sport and ability to host world-class competition. We are proud to work alongside Brasil Sports Business and Brazilian authorities to make this historic event possible.”

The NC State-Virginia matchup next season was scheduled to be the second of a non-conference home-and-home series between the two ACC schools. However, the ACC announced today that the game will be a conference contest.

“This is a great opportunity for the University of Virginia and our football program,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “UVA is already recognized globally, and this event allows us to expand our international presence, both as a leading academic institution and as a premier athletics program. We’re honored to participate in such a historic event and thrilled that Brazil will be our host.”

The NC State-Virginia game in Brazil will mark the first international ACC football game since Georgia Tech defeated Florida State, 24-21, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, to kickoff the 2024 season.

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime trip for our team and program and will be something our guys will remember for their entire lives,” said Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. “We are looking forward to experiencing the culture of Brazil while also providing the fans in Rio an exciting football game against a great opponent.”

