NC State, South Carolina cancel future home-and-home football series

The NC State Wolfpack and South Carolina Gamecocks have canceled their future home-and-home football series, according to a report from The Wolfpacker.

NC State and South Carolina mutually agreed to cancel a future home-and-home, according to an open records request by @TheWolfpacker. It was set to start in 2030 in Columbia with the return game in Raleigh in 2031. More here: https://t.co/yrbCsmq1zm pic.twitter.com/PKZFAMdZzU — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 9, 2026

NC State and South Carolina were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 14, 2030. The series was set to conclude at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., the following season on Aug. 30, 2031.

The series was canceled following both teams’ respective leagues adopting nine-game conference football schedules beginning in 2026. Both the ACC and SEC also require each league member to play at least one power foe outside of conference play for a total of 10 each season.

South Carolina, a member of the SEC, already has an annual power foe from the ACC — Clemson — on its schedule. NC State does not have another power opponent scheduled in 2030, but is slated to visit Notre Dame in 2031.

Last month, it was revealed that South Carolina and Virginia Tech canceled their series that was scheduled for the 2034 and 2035 seasons. NC State also had series with Florida (2026 and 2032) and Georgia (2033-34) canceled.

Other high profile series that have been axed over the past year include Cal-BYU, Georgia-Louisville, Miami-South-Carolina, Alabama-West Virginia, Nebraska-Tennessee, Ole Miss-BYU, Ole Miss-USC, Cal-Florida, and Texas Tech-Colorado.

Football Schedules