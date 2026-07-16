Murray State adds future series with Western Illinois and Lindenwood

Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Murray State Racers running back Jawaun Northington (30) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. (Photo: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)

The Murray State Racers have added two future home‑and‑home football series, securing matchups with Western Illinois and Lindenwood, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of both contracts were obtained from Murray State University through a state open records request.

The Racers will open their series with Western Illinois at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., on August 25, 2029. The return game is set for September 20, 2031, when Murray State travels to Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill. The Racers hold a 3–1 advantage in the all‑time series and have won two straight, including a 34–6 victory in their most recent meeting in 1996.

Murray State’s series with Lindenwood begins on the road, with the Racers visiting Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., on September 15, 2029. The Lions will make the return trip the following season, with Murray State hosting on September 21, 2030. The programs have met only once previously—Lindenwood claimed a 33–18 win during the 2022 season.

Western Illinois and Lindenwood both compete in the Ohio Valley Conference at the FCS level. Murray State has been a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference since 2020.

Earlier this week, we reported that Murray State will open the 2028 season at home against Faulkner on August 26, a game for which the Racers will pay a $75,000 guarantee. We also reported that Murray State has canceled the second leg of its home‑and‑home series with Robert Morris, originally scheduled for 2029 in Moon Township, Pa.

Murray State kicks off the 2026 season on Thursday, August 27 at home against Eastern Illinois. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET and it will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Football Schedules