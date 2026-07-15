Murray State to host Faulkner in 2028, cancels 2029 Robert Morris game

The Murray State Racers have added the Faulkner Eagles to their 2028 football schedule and have also canceled a future game against Robert Morris, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Murray State will host Faulkner at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., on Saturday, August 26, 2028. The Racers will pay the Eagles a $75,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request.

Faulkner University, located in Montgomery, Ala., is a member of the Mid-South Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Eagles have never faced Murray State on the gridiron in their history.

With the addition of Faulkner, Murray State has tentatively completed its 2028 non-conference slate. In other non-league action, the Racers will host ETSU on Sept. 2 before making consecutive road trips to Austin Peay on Sept. 9 and Louisville on Sept. 16.

Murray State has also canceled the second game of a home-and-home series with the Robert Morris Colonials, which was scheduled for September 1, 2029 in Moon Township, Pa. The Racers will pay the Colonials $10,000 for canceling the game, according to emails obtained by FBSchedules.com.

In the first game of the series in 2022, Murray State defeated Robert Morris at home, 27-9.

Murray State-Eastern Illinois Date Change

Murray State and Eastern Illinois begin a home-and-home series this fall on August 27 at Roy Stewart Stadium. The return game next season at EIU, previously scheduled for August 28, 2027, has been pushed back four weeks to September 25, per a copy of an amendment obtained from Murray State University.

Football Schedules