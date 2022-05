Mountain West football schedule 2022: National TV package announced

The Mountain West football schedule 2022 national TV package has been announced, which features 49 games on CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports.

The national slate for the Mountain West begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 with three contests — Idaho State at UNLV (3:30pm ET, CBSSN), UConn at Utah State (4pm ET, FS1), and Vanderbilt at Hawaii (10:30pm ET, CBSSN).

Conference play begins on Friday, Sept. 9 with New Mexico hosting Boise State. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 9:00pm ET.

The 2022 Mountain West Football Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, will be televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by either the Mountain or West Division winner.

Per the release, “remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the regular season (generally a 12-day window, however, a six-day window is also available to FOX). Additionally, broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawaii) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months.”

On Wednesday, the Mountain West announced four games that will be televised by CBS Sports.

Listed below are the Mountain West TV games that were announced on May 26.

Mountain West football schedule 2022: National TV package

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Idaho State at UNLV – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UConn at Utah State – 4pm, FS1

Vanderbilt at Hawaii – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Sept. 1

Cal Poly at Fresno State – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Tulsa at Wyoming – 3:30pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 9

Boise State at New Mexico – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 10

Oregon State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Sept. 16

Air Force at Wyoming – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 17

UT Martin at Boise State – 4pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 23

Nevada at Air Force – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 24

UNLV at Utah State – 7pm, CBSSN

WMU at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Toledo at San Diego State – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Sept. 30

San Diego State at Boise State – 8pm, FS1

New Mexico at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 1

San Jose State at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 7

Colorado State at Nevada – 10pm, FS1

UNLV at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Wyoming at New Mexico – 7pm, CBSSN

Hawaii at San Diego State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Utah State – TBA, FOX network

Fresno State at Boise State – TBA, FOX network

Saturday, Oct. 15

Utah State at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

Air Force at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose State at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network

Saturday, Oct. 22

Boise State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

San Diego State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Fresno State at New Mexico – TBA, FOX network

Utah State at Wyoming – TBA, FOX network

Saturday, Oct. 29

Nevada at San Jose State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Colorado State at Boise State – TBA, FOX network

San Diego State at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network

Saturday, Nov. 5

New Mexico at Utah State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UNLV at San Diego State – 7pm, CBSSN

BYU at Boise State – TBA, FOX network

Hawaii at Fresno State – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno State at UNLV – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 12

New Mexico at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at Colorado State – 7pm, CBSSN

Boise State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose State at San Diego State – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 18

San Diego State at New Mexico – TBA, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 19

Boise State at Wyoming – 7pm, CBSSN

Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Colorado State at Air Force – TBA, FOX network

San Jose State at Utah State – TBA, FOX network

Friday, Nov. 25

New Mexico at Colorado State – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at Fresno State – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 26

Air Force at San Diego State – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Dec. 3

Mountain West Championship Game – 4pm, FOX

Mountain West Football Schedule